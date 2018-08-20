Genevieve Tedder, Ryan Tedder Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Tedder is one of the most famous musicians in the world, and as the lead vocalist of the pop rock band OneRepublic, it’s no surprise why. OneRepublic has achieved commercial success since 2003, and has released over 10 million records worldwide to date. They’re responsible for songs like Apologize, Stop and Stare and Waking Up.

Along with being a musician, Tedder is the producer of some of the world’s biggest hit songs, and works with artists like Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce, Selena Gomez, and more.

Tonight, Tedder will perform “One Day” along with Logic for the first time live. As he takes the stage, many people will inevitably grow curious about his personal life. Who is Tedder’s wife? How long have they ben together? Read on to find out.

1. They Met in College

According to an interview on The Today Show, Ryan and Genevieve met in college.

Asked if she saw her and her husband’s life going this way– aka skyrocketing to fame– Genevieve said, “There were plenty of times where, I think both of us were like, ‘What are we doing?’ ‘What’s gonna happen?’ and ‘Is this worth it?’.” She continues, “It’s interesting to be with somebody when everything is sort of just this unknown and a dream… and then to see it come to fruition is pretty incredible.”

2. The Couple Has Two Sons

Together, Ryan and Genevieve have two sons: Copeland Cruz Tedder, 8, and Miles Tedder, 4.

Speaking to People last year, Tedder said that he thinks his kids have already been bit by the music bug. “Both kids are obsessed with music. My oldest kid is very opinionated. He just turned 6 like two days ago, and he has his favorite songs.

Tedder added on, “Kids like the basics: They like simple and catchy because they’re transitioning from nursery rhymes into modern music, so if I played him nine songs in a row, he will gravitate towards the one, without question, that is likely the biggest of those, or the catchiest – so he definitely has his favorites…”

3. They Restored a House Together and Sold It to Cindy Crawford

In 2017, Tedder and Genevieve flipped a house and sold it to Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, for $11.625 million, according to the LA Times.

The outlet reports that the couple worked with Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio to restore the house, which was once owned by film producer Gregory Goodman.

Added on to the 5,386 square foot house was a new bedroom and family room. The bathrooms, fixtures, and systems were updated. At the time, the couple was reportedly looking for their next design project.

4. She Stays out of the Spotlight

In one of Ryan’s older pictures, he links to his wife’s Instagram page. Unfortunately, it is private. But based on the fact that she only has 291 followers and is following 295 people, it is clear that Genevieve keeps a low profile.

In a post from Valentine’s Day, Tedder wrote that Genevieve is his “favorite person anywhere”.

The post received a lot of love from fans, with some writing things like “I wish you all the best” and others writing, “Oh my god it’s so cute!”

5. He Opened up About His Struggles with Anxiety Last Year

Last April, Ryan came forward about his struggles with anxiety. In a lengthy Facebook post, he explained his four-month hiatus, writing, “I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, not sleeping, on meds, not happy, anxiety on a crippling level and it was triggered from sheer exhaustion.”

He continued to emphasize the importance of his family by writing, “I looked at a calendar, realized I had been gone 200 days of 2016 and still had three more weeks of being gone… From my family, my wife, my kids, my friends, basically my life… I also realized that had been the last 10 years. At that moment I wanted to quit, and almost did.”

He opened up about the experience in an interview with Access Hollywood below: