Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Shows Off Her Yoga Moves In a Bikini

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell loves yoga and shared a few pictures from a recent workout that she did. The 46-year-old mother-of-two is in great shape and credits much of her physique to doing yoga workouts on a regular basis.

“Yoga warrior. I’ve been doing yoga for 20 years. It changed my life. I try to squeeze in few in poses. Although these are the flashier ones,” Halliwell captioned a photo collage of herself on Monday. You can see the pictures below.

After giving birth to her second child, Halliwell opened up about the pressures to “bounce back” after baby.

“I do a gentle amount of yoga and I breastfed up to a point, but either way we need to say: ‘You’re enough.’ Even if you’re still curvy and carrying a few pounds after you’ve had a baby, I think let that go. It’s OK. Women go through so much, looking after themselves, looking after their families, getting their legs waxed, being a good wife, girlfriend… so many plates spin. Whether you’re a giraffe, a hippo or a flamingo, you’re OK,” Halliwell told The Mirror in June 2017.

“I think we need to take the pressure off women about how they look and bouncing back after baby weight. It’s not fair, and I’m questioning how helpful it is to say to women ‘omg you’ve just gone snap back’. Every single body is different,” Halliwell added.

The singer welcomed her first child, daughter Bluebell Madonna Halliwell, 12 years ago. At the time, she had been dating screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, who is Bluebell’s dad. In 2015, Halliwell married Christian Horner. The couple welcomed their only child, Montague George Hector Horner, whom she lovingly calls “Monty,” last year.

Monty frequently makes appearances on his mom’s Instagram, and he does keep her very busy. As you can see in the photo above, Halliwell stays pretty active chasing her boy around.

“He’s our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby– such a cuddler – and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of ‘That’s my boy.’ It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He’s a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we’ll encounter a bit of protest and I think, ‘Ah, there’s the Halliwell,'” Halliwell told Hello! Magazine one year ago.