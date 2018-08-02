Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi’s Divorce Status with Shalom Yeruoshalmi

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi moved quickly when she got into a relationship with husband Shalom Yeruoshalmi. She got a tattoo of his name on her body, she started planning for children and then the two got married in an elopement. But, after just two months of marriage, Gharachedaghi announced the two had split and they are still in the midst of their divorce.

In July 2017, Gharachedaghi opened up to People about her decision to pull the plug on her marriage, explaining that, “In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment. I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t.” She also added that, “He kept thinking he would change me, and he couldn’t … You cannot tame the beast.”

Gharachedaghi had also said to Hollywood Life, “I don’t believe in marriage but I met this guy that I thought things were different and I thought ‘let me be different because I’m on a path of being a new person,’ I thought maybe that comes with a large commitment. Unfortunately that didn’t work out for me.”

When the divorce was originally filed, TMZ reported that irreconcilable differences were cited in the court documents. Gharachedaghi recently told Entertainment Tonight that her divorce should be finalized in a few months. Gharachedaghi confirmed that she will never get back together with her ex, saying that “insecurities and accusations” took their toll on the relationship, though they did briefly reconcile.

Perhaps it has something to do with Gharachedaghi requesting a restraining order against Yeruoshalmi in December 2017. Gharachedaghi claimed that Yeruoshalmi had been harassing her for months, as well as trying to defame her to the press. TMZ reported that the judge did not grant her the restraining order.

One member of the Shahs of Sunset cast who has remained close with Gharachedaghi’s ex, however, is her longtime friend Mike Shouhed. Gharachedaghi revealed to Entertaiment Tonight that Shouhed’s friendship with Yeruoshalmi plays a part in some issues on season 7 of Shahs. According to Gharachedaghi, “Mike established a very, very close relationship with Shalom. And, it didn’t stop, even when he was, you know, out to do negative things to me, Mike wasn’t stopping being friends with him. So, people will see a little bit of that.”

Clearly, Gharachedaghi has moved on, but she said that she’s not looking to date anyone. In fact, she just wants a baby daddy, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that, “I’m looking for some very healthy sperm. I mean, I’m looking for, ideally, a man who would like to be a parent and not be in a relationship with me. Because I know myself, and I can’t be in a relationship with a person. So, a guy who’s ready to be a dad, be involved and have that, just the way I am.”

This season on Shahs of Sunset, new cast member Nema Vand is vocal about his crushing on Gharachedaghi, but by the sound of things, the two are not dating today.