Halle Berry Posts Sultry Snap On ‘Lazy Sunday’

Halle Berry showed off her toned body in an Instagram pic uploaded on Sunday. Posted one day shy of her 52nd birthday, the actress’s photo features her in a wet tank top and panties with no bra.
The caption reads, “Lazy Sunday”. It certainly doesn’t look like Berry was lazy in obtaining the fit physique she shows off in the picture.
As of Monday afternoon, the snap had over 279,000 likes, with fans commenting things like “You are sooo beautiful you never change 💕💕” and “Beautiful!”
Berry is the mother of two children: Nahla Ariela Aubry, and Maceo Robert Martinez.
It’s #FitnessFriday and today we talk about the importance of trying something new. Many of us get stuck in our fitness routines and do the same circuits over and over each week. We do the same exercises for legs, the same for upper body, the same for abs and so on and then we wonder why we don’t see any real change in our body. Well, here is the answer. You have to shock your system and offer your body new exercises that it can respond to. Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined. So today in my stories, fitness icon @peterleethomas will show you 3 easy ways of doing old exercises to shock your body and get faster results. The #planche works shoulders, the #atomicclimber works lower abs and the #pistolsquat works the legs. I guarantee you you will see a change! I also shared two of my favorite lunch meals to have on the go. As always enjoy! ❤️💪🏽#FitnessFridayHB #Week30
The actress is clearly a fan of working out. Each week, she uploads a #FitnessFriday picture with training advice. This past Friday, Berry uploaded a photo of her doing a handstand to Instagram with the hashtag #FitnessFriday. In the post, she writes, “Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined.”
What’s the actress up to lately? In May, it was announced that Berry will be joining the cast of John Wick 3 with Keanu Reeves. News that the Oscar-winning actress would be joining the cast was announced by Lionsgate, and Berry took to the gram to post her own announcement.
Along with Berry, Lionsgate announced that Angelica Houston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas would also be joining the film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski. It is slated to be released in 2019.
It has also been announced that Berry will act in the film Jagged Edge.
Sony Pictures is reportedly behind the film, which will be written by Melissa London Hilfers. The role of the heroine lawyer was originated by Glenn Close in the 1985 version of the same film.