Halle Berry Posts Sultry Snap On ‘Lazy Sunday’

Halle Berry showed off her toned body in an Instagram pic uploaded on Sunday. Posted one day shy of her 52nd birthday, the actress’s photo features her in a wet tank top and panties with no bra.

The caption reads, “Lazy Sunday”. It certainly doesn’t look like Berry was lazy in obtaining the fit physique she shows off in the picture.

As of Monday afternoon, the snap had over 279,000 likes, with fans commenting things like “You are sooo beautiful you never change 💕💕” and “Beautiful!”

Berry is the mother of two children: Nahla Ariela Aubry, and Maceo Robert Martinez.

The actress is clearly a fan of working out. Each week, she uploads a #FitnessFriday picture with training advice. This past Friday, Berry uploaded a photo of her doing a handstand to Instagram with the hashtag #FitnessFriday. In the post, she writes, “Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined.”

What’s the actress up to lately? In May, it was announced that Berry will be joining the cast of John Wick 3 with Keanu Reeves. News that the Oscar-winning actress would be joining the cast was announced by Lionsgate, and Berry took to the gram to post her own announcement.

Along with Berry, Lionsgate announced that Angelica Houston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas would also be joining the film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski. It is slated to be released in 2019.

It has also been announced that Berry will act in the film Jagged Edge.

Sony Pictures is reportedly behind the film, which will be written by Melissa London Hilfers. The role of the heroine lawyer was originated by Glenn Close in the 1985 version of the same film.