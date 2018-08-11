Hallmark’s ‘Love at Sea’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s third Summer Nights movie, Love at Sea, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars the adorable real-life married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. This movie is guaranteed to make you want to take a cruise yourself! After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Love at Sea.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie premieres Saturday, August 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will be Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., Aug. 19 at 3 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

The movie stars real-life married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. The synopsis reads: “Event planner Olivia gets a game-changing opportunity to organize a major event on a luxury Caribbean cruise, hosted by her best friend, cooking and wellness star, Alexandra. Olivia meets her match in the charming Tony, who is on a trial run as Cruise Director, but they must work together to make the cruise go off without a hitch, for the sake of their careers and friendships.”

Alexa PenaVega stars as Olivia Grayham. She has a long list of film and TV appearances to her name, including Twister, The Bernie Mac Show, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Spy Kids, Sleepover, Odd Girl Out, Walkout, The Pregnancy Project, Destination Wedding, and more.

Alexa and her real-life husband Carlos also starred together in Hallmark’s Enchanted Christmas in December.

Carlos PenaVega stars as Tony Rieves. His other appearances include Big Time Rush, a musical comedy on Nickelodeon. The band the comedy is based on sold out around the globe. He’s also starred in Spare Parts, Grease: Live!, Little Birds, Life Sentence, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Melissa Caracache (Alexandra Urbinati)

Audrey Landers (Maeve)

William R. Moses (Wes)

Edward Finlay (Miles)

Justin Miles (Stuart)

Meghan Colleen Moroney (Paula)

Michael A. Cook (Preston Smythe)

Peyton Lee (Ben)

Here are more photos of the movie.

What did you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below.