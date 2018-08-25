Hallmark’s ‘Season for Love’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s final Summer Nights movie, Season for Love, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Season for Love.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie premieres Saturday, August 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss it, you can catch it again Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., or Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

The movie stars Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas. The synopsis reads: “When a talented chef returns to her Texas hometown, she winds up entering the town’s famous BBQ cookoff. She gets more than she bargained for when the surprise judge turns out to be her high school love.”

Autumn Reeser stars as Tyler. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more.

Marc Blucas stars as Corey. He has numerous credits to his name including Knight and Day (with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz), Meet Dave (with Eddie Murphy), The Alamo, We Were Soldiers (with Mel Gibson), Pleasantville, First Daughter, Animals, and more than 30 films total. On the TV side, his many credits include The Fix, Dietland, Underground, Killer Women, Operation Christmas (on Hallmark), Miss Christmas (Hallmark), Necessary Roughness, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Riley), House, Blue Bloods, CSI, Castle, Clueless, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Shelley Thompson (Jo Dawson)

Lola Flanery (Rosie Dawson)

Paulino Nunes (Jay Noles)

Tara Nicodemo (Sofia Johnson)

Ray Galletti (Eddie Crowley)

Martin Roach (George)

Here are more photos of the movie.

