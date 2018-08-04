Hallmark’s ‘A Summer to Remember’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s second Summer Nights movie, A Summer to Remember, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Hallmark favorite Catherine Bell from Good Witch and Cameron Mathison. This movie has a beautiful coastal location that will really get you in the summer mood. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about A Summer to Remember.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie premieres Saturday, August 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will be Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Aug. 12 at 3 p.m., Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

The movie stars Catherine Bell (of Good Witch) and Cameron Mathison. The synopsis reads: “Jessica Tucker, a widow and successful doctor, is trying to juggle work and family when she learns she’s up for the top job at the hospital. For a well-deserved vacation, Jessica books a stay at a resort in Fiji so she and her daughter can disconnect and bond. During her stay, Jessica strikes up a friendship with Will, the charming owner of the resort. As Jessica and Will spend more time together, she begins to relax and starts to wonder if this island paradise can give her the life – and love – she’s always hoped for.”

Catherine Bell stars as Jessica Tucker. She’s known by Hallmark viewers as the lead in The Good Witch. She has a very long history of credits, including JAG (Sarah ‘Mac’ MacKenzie), Army Wives (Denise Sherwood), Still Small Voices, Company Town, Good Morning Killer, King & Maxwell, Law & Order: SVU, Bruce Almighty, Men of War, The Do-Over, Home for Christmas Day, Christmas in the Air, High-Rise Rescue, and more.

Cameron Mathison stars as Will, the owner of the resort. He’s co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight, was a correspondent for Good Morning America and Extra, and co-hosted the 35th Emmy Awards. His many credits on Hallmark include A Christmas to Remember, At Home in Mitford, Very Very Valentine, Murder She Baked, Holidaze, The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, Along Came a Nanny, and more. His credits also include Any Mother’s Son, See Jane Date, Dancing with the Stars, JAG, Castle, CSI, 54, Washed Up, All My Children (for which he received Emmy nominations), and more.

Samantha MacGillivray stars as Ava, Jessica’s daughter. The young actress is already making a big name for herself. Her credits include Life of Jess an upcoming 2018 series where she stars as Kayla, The Bureau of Magical Things, Harrow, The Family Law, and Wurrawhy.

Paul O’Brien stars as Trevor, a thoracic surgeon staying at the resort. The South African actor has a long series of credits to his name, including Christmas Down Under (a 2018 movie), Message Man, Project Eden, Tate, The Subjects, John Doe: Vigilante, Neighbours, Sweet Marshall, Home and Away (Jack Holden), and numerous short movies.

Also starring in the movie are:

Simone Annan (Karen)

Karen Pang (Lani)

Kirk Torrance (Danny)

Sarah Thamin (Meli)

Jon Prasida (Peter)

Matt Young (Dr. Bailey)

Heidi Fielek (Nurse)

Erina Shirai (Josaia)

Here are more photos of the movie.

What did you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below.