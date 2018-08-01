Hayley Roberts, David Hasselhoff’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts are now married.

According to People, the two were wed in the southern region of Puglia, Italy Tuesday evening.

This is Hasselhoff’s third marriage. His daughters Taylor and Hayley flew out to attend their father’s wedding that consisted of close family and friends.

The intimate ceremony took place seven years after Roberts approached Hasselhoff for an autograph when he was a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent.” He agreed to take a photo with her if she’d give him her number. The rest was history.

Roberts’ face is now familiar to us, but there is much to discover of the new Mrs. Hasselhoff.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Roberts Worked as a Makeup Artist in a Department Store When She Met Hasselhoff

A post shared by Hayley Roberts (@hhayleyroberts) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:12am PST

Roberts was working in Merthyr Tydfil at a department store called Debenhams at minimum wage when she met David Hasselhoff.

According to the DailyPost, she was a makeup artist at Debenhams for two years before she quit after her boss made her choose between work and her new man.

When Hayley returned from a month-long getaway with Hasselhoff to Spain and California, she was met with an ultimatum.

“She went to work and various things were said so Hayley walked out,” a close family member said.

Hayley had to move back in with her mom and dad until she was able to move in with Hasselhoff not even a year later.

2. Hayley Denied Hasselhoff’s Proposal Five Times Before Saying Yes

According to Hayley’s mother, Margaret Roberts, Hayley said that Hasselhoff proposed to her multiple times but she felt she was too young.

“She says she likes him a lot but she’s still too young and that’s what the problem is,” Mrs. Roberts said.

Hayley is nearly half Hasselhoff’s age. It bothered her family at first, but not so much anymore.

“He’s older than me,” Haley’s mother said. “But when you see them together they just get on so well so I don’t worry so much now.”

Mrs. Roberts claims it is the commitment level, not Hayley’s age, that concerns her.

3. Hasselhoff Says Hayley is The Only Woman He’s Ever Wanted to Marry

Milan was so much fun!! @hhayleyroberts A post shared by David Hasselhoff (@davidhasselhoff) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:38am PST

This is David Hasselhoff’s third marriage.

He was married to actress Catherine Hickland through the 80s. The couple split in 1989, the same year Hasselhoff would marry Pamela Bach.

Hickland says it was Hasselhoff’s alcoholism that destroyed their marriage.

“David is a falling-down drunk and I covered up for him for years,” she said.

“Alcoholism destroys you whether you are a regular Joe or the biggest star on the planet.”

Bach and Hasselhoff have two daughters together, Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 26. They were married from 1989 to 2006. Their marriage ended five years before Hasselhoff would met Haley Roberts.

“I believe in marriage,” Hasselhoff said in an interview with Mirror.

“But the thing about marriage is I never had the opportunity to really get down on my knees and say, ‘will you marry me?’”

“It was always, ‘hey, if you don’t marry me, I’ll go.’ I believe you should only marry people if you can’t live ­without them.”

Hasselhoff claims this is the first time a proposal has come from his heart. When he first had dinner with Hayley, she asked what character he played on Baywatch. She had never seen it.

“I knew she liked me for me.”

4. Hayley is Close With Hasselhoff’s Two Daughters

💌 A post shared by Hayley Hasselhoff (@hhasselhoff) on Aug 1, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

In an interview with Hello!, Hayley said she was completely shocked when Hasselhoff proposed this last time. The two were enjoying a romantic picnic on a beach in Malibu, California in 2016 when he asked Roberts to spend her life with him.

“We were both in tears,” she told Hello! “I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that, I’m still overwhelmed.”

In that same exclusive, Hasselhoff shared that his daughters Taylor and Hayley are overjoyed the two are together. It was his girls who encouraged him to propose, as he had insecurities about being 27 years older than Roberts.

“I told my girls what I was going to do and they were both really supportive,” he told Hello!.

“It’s tough. No one wants to see their parents split up. But they love Hayley and they’re just happy for me.”

5. The Two Are Spending Their Honeymoon in Maldives

“We’re gonna get married on July 31st, you know, in Italy,” Hasselhoff told Entertainment Tonight.

“My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we’re gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.”

“Then from there we’re gonna go to the Maldives and we’ll stay underwater for about two weeks,” Hasselhoff continued.

Hasselhoff’s wedding ring is his mom and dad’s. He’s been wearing it for good luck for years. To him, it is a symbol of commitment.

“This ring that I’ve got is really special. It’s my mom and dad’s and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it’s nice I don’t have to go out and get another ring. I’ll just keep this one,” said Hasselhoff.