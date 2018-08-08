Heidi Klum Accessorizes Her Pastel Bikini With Beau Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is living her best life! The America’s Got Talent judge was recently spotted on a yacht with her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. The 45-year-old showed off her toned body in a striped, pastel bikini and, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Klum wasn’t shy about showing her man affection. The two were packing on the PDA while soaking in some sun near the Italian island of Ponza.

Klum, 45, has been dating Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior, for a few months now. The two went public with their romance back in May, walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival’s amfAR Gala.

Despite their age difference, Klum and Kaulitz seem to be getting along swimmingly. In fact, Klum opened up about her age in a recent interview with InStyle Magazine, telling the outlet that she doesn’t really focus on getting older.

“I don’t really think about getting older that much — I mean, know it’s happening to me, it’s happening to all of us. But it’s not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum said.

The Project Runway host also talked about the chatter surrounding her romance with a much younger man. Klum explained that she doesn’t factor age into her decisions to date someone and that she simply focuses on being happy.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she told the outlet.

Kaulitz is the guitarist from the band Tokio Hotel. Before dating Klum, Kaulitz previously dated Ria Sommerfeld for about five years. Klum was previously married to singer Seal, whom she has four children with. Since their split in 2014, she has dated Martin Kirsten, who worked as Chris Cornell’s bodyguard, and New-York based art dealer, Vito Schnabel.