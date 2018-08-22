Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider Married: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After two years of dating, Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider have tied the knot!

Swank decided to grant Vogue an exclusive after her big day went so well. Since then, other details have come forth.

“It was timeless. There’s just no other way to describe it,” said Swank when remembering her wedding. “It was truly a dream come true.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Swank Had a Dress Designed by Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier; It Was Inspired by Nature

“I’ve loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress,” Swank said in her exclusive with Vogue.

Made of chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk, the dress took 150 hours to finish, reported E! News.

Swank approached her designer with the vision of a dress coming from nature, more specifically, the redwoods of California.

“I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more.”

Hilary Swank at her wedding❤️ 2 pic.twitter.com/CyWJMR3kuz — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) August 21, 2018

Swank and Schneider performed a surprise tap dance to Moby’s “In My Heart.” Both their dancing shoes and wedding shoes were Christian Louboutin. Swank had a post-ceremony dress made by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

2. Swank’s Father, Who Recently Underwent a Lung Transplant, Was Able to Walk Her Down The Aisle

Back in 2015, Swank announced she was taking a break from acting to help care for her sick father. She told HuffPost Live that her father had moved in with her so she could nurse him back to health after a lung transplant.

In an appearance on The Late Show back in March, Swank was asked to provide an update.

“He’s great, thank you for asking,” she shared. “For those of you who don’t know, my dad got a lung transplant. It’s the hardest surgery a person can undergo and I thank all the people that make themselves a donor, it saves lives.”

Swank’s father was more than capable of walking her down the aisle on her big day.

“They had given him a short time to live if he didn’t get a lung transplant and thankfully he got one and he’s alive and thriving and well.”

Swank’s father sat close to her in the 100-year-old barn they rented for the reception. It was illuminated with hundreds of globe string lights.

3. Swanks BFF of 10 Plus Years, Mariska Hargitay, Was The Maid of Honor; Schneider’s Best Man Was His Dad

Swank and Hargitay have been good friends since 2016, when Swank divorced Chad Lowe. Swank credits Hargitay for helping her stay sane through that time.

“Our friendship became deeper. I leaned on her, and she took my weight — and I am very grateful,” Hilary told Ladies’ Home Journal.

Schneider’s father was his best man. He drew out the laughs as guests ate their dinner, which was one of three choices: Monterey Bay salmon with tzatziki sauce, roasted beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce, or vegan grilled cauliflower steak with pesto sauce.

“We all toasted with my favorite Champagne, Perrier-Jouët, starting with a vintage 2008 and then moving on to a 2011,” Hilary noted.

4. Swank and Schneider Shared Their Vows Under a Family of 800-Year-Old Redwood Trees

Swank and Schneider chose a family of 800-year-old trees as their little slice of heaven where they’d wed. Dr. Reverend Michael Beckwith who ministers at Agape in Los Angeles, performed the ceremony. Hilary walked down the aisle to Ludovico Einaudi’s “Two Sunsets.”

Swank and Schneider are nature lovers. It was never a question whether or not they’d have an indoor or outdoor wedding. They chose California because Swank wanted to stay close to home so her father could walk her down the aisle, as his health still has him on travel restrictions.

“We found exactly what we were looking for at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California,” Hilary said. “It’s a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old.”

Schneider proposed back in 2016 while the two were vacationing in Colorado. “We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains. It was a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies,” said Swank. Schneider made sure her dogs were there to witness.

5. The Reception Lasted Until Early Morning; Attendees Had to be Given Wireless Headphones to Dance to

Philip Schneider & Hilary Swank look so in love and so happy in their big day 😍 pic.twitter.com/z8B9In4Pzg — 🌌Hania🌌 (@PurpleFangirl_) August 21, 2018

“Everyone was having so much fun and didn’t want the party to end, so we actually had to start dancing to wireless headphones into the wee hours of the next day, so the distant neighbors wouldn’t be kept up by the sound system,” Hilary said.

The married couple road back to their rooms on bicycles with LED lights and streamers attached to them, decorated by some of the children who attended.

The Big Butter Jazz Band played most the night. “Lead singer Chloe Feoranzo was sensational,” said Hilary. “She sounded like she was channeling a singer from the jazz era. Their essence helped create the perfect ambiance.”

Swank and Schneider started dating back in 2016, shortly after Hilary called off her engagement to professional tennis player Ruben Torres. They were engaged a few months later.