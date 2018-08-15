Is ‘World of Dance’ on TV Tonight?

For the first part of the season, World of Dance aired from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, on Tuesday nights. When the Duels kicked in, the episodes extended to two hours each, airing on Wednesday nights, in the Primetime spot of 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Now, America’s Got Talent has entered its live shows and is airing twice per week, on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. This means that World of Dance‘s schedule has also changed. So, yes, World of Dance is on TV tonight. It will air after the AGT 2018 live results show, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

Tonight’s episode will be the final, part 4 of The Duels, with the top qualifying acts going head-to-head in elimination duels. Next week, the show will again air at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. It will be the first round of The Cut. In the Xfinity synopsis of this episode, it states, “Guest mentor Julianne Hough works with her brother Derek to mentor the Upper division; guest mentor Savion Glover collaborates with Jennifer Lopez in mentoring the Junior Team division.”

For those who would like to watch the show online – If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.