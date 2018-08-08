J. Cole Freestyle Named ‘Album of the Year’ Drops

J. Cole’s freestyle, “Album of the Year,” dropped on August 7 in a surprise to get fans excited for the upcoming KOD Tour. According to XXL Magazine, Cole rhymes over the beat for the 2001 song, “Oochie Wally,” by Nas and Braveheart. One person who was most definitely into the freestyle is the president’s number enemy right now:

The new freestyle offers social commentary along about drugs as well as some wit, Cole teases one day buying the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban in one bar. He tells us, “Commissioned by the state, I skate by the masters/Like ‘yoo-hoo’ with a new-new ridin’ passenger/Shout out Oak Cliff, I’m ’bout to fly to Dallas/Decade from now, I might just buy the Mavericks.” Cole quips that he’s good at math, “Like I’m Asian.” Among his less stereotypical lines is the quip, “Reporting to you live from the International Space Station/I probably vacation on Mars/The flow is out of this world and so is the bars/Blow the facade right off of your squad/Lil rappers, I love you, but you ain’t shit till you got offers in Prague.”

The Simon David-directed video was uploaded to YouTube by World Star Hip-Hop. The description includes a seemingly cryptic message about what’s next for Cole, “The Off Season… All roads lead to the Fall Off.” The lead-in to the video has a title card that reads, “What you are about to witness is a master class on preparation. THE OFF-SEASON.” Hot New Hip-Hop interpreted the message as meaning that Cole will be dropping a mixtape titled The Off Season prior to the release of Cole’s next album, The Fall Off. The last song on the KOD album was named, “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’.)

Feed me beats. Everything gettin murdered. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) August 6, 2018

Cole’s last tweet prior to dropping the freestyle saw him write, “Feed me beats. Everything gettin murdered.” The tweet that accompanied Cole’s posting of the “Album of the Year” video saw him write, “Feed me.” Complex wrote that the “Feed Me” remarks were being perceived by fans as a sure sign that Cole was ready to get back in the studio.

Cole begins touring with Young Thug, Jaden Smith and EarthGang on August 9 in Miami. The tour comes in support of Cole’s last album, KOD, which was released in April 2018. The album broke the U..S Spotify streaming record for an opening day with 4.2 million streams.