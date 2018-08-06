James Charles Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Charles Net Worth: $4 Million

James Charles is an Internet makeup artist who was the first male CoverGirl. He’s one of a handful of elite makeup artists on YouTube to find great success with the medium.

Most sites put James Charles’s net worth at more than $2 million and perhaps even as much as $4 million in 2018. That’s less than some other YouTube makeup artists. For example, Jeffree Star’s net worth is placed at around $20 million. But being a millionaire based on YouTube vlogging is certainly an impressive feat.

1. James Charles’s Net Worth Is Built on the Back of His Successful YouTube Channel

James Charles built his $2 million net worth (2018 estimate) through an extremely successful YouTube Channel that boasts more than 7 million subscribers.

In it, he’s popular for giving makeup tutorials, even though he just graduated from high school!

OHHH MY GOD WE HIT 7 MILLION SISTERS I AM SCREAMING!!!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR BEING ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aHUPzzahLw — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 5, 2018

Popular videos on James Charles’s YouTube channel include “$50 MAKEOVER vs. $3000 MAKEOVER.” Charles wrote with the 2018 video, “HI SISTERS! For today’s video, we’re getting 3 makeovers in a series inspired by Buzzfeed Worth It. We get a $50 makeover, a $120 makeover, and a $3000 makeover from a celebrity MUA who’s known for doing Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Shay Mitchell.”

2. James Charles Is Also an Instagram Influencer

“just a sister with a few blending brushes,” is how James Charles defines himself on Instagram, where he has 6.9 million followers.

Those are big numbers, which propelled Charles into the lucrative realm of Instagram influencer. Charles was born on May 23 1999.

As an Instagram influencer, Charles is sought after by brands and could make a great deal of money through brand promotion.

3. James Charles Became CoverGirl’s First Male Ambassador

As a testament to his growing influence and success, CoverGirl made James Charles a pioneer; he was the makeup brand’s first male ambassador. That happened in 2016 when Charles was still only a high school senior.

“CoverGirl has always embraced diversity and pushed the boundaries,” he said to ABC News. “I think having a male ambassador really takes it one step further and just expresses inclusivity for all. Makeup is kind of becoming a more genderless concept, which is so cool and something that I’m all for.”

Charles was assigned to promote CoverGirl’s So Lashy mascara.

4. James Charles Got His Start as a Hairdresser

hey @kimkardashian I found your diamond earring A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT

Before he was a star vlogger, James Charles was a hairdresser in Los Angeles. According to ABC News, he felt “constricted creatively” in the profession because people would want the same hairstyle all of the time.

Then, one day, he did his friend’s makeup and posted it on social media. He followed that up with posts of himself wearing makeup, and the rest is history. One of the most famous posts from James Charles showed him wearing skull makeup for Halloween.

5. James Charles Doesn’t Have Formal Experience as a Makeup Artist

Amazingly, James Charles doesn’t have formal experience as a makeup artist, according to Allure. Now that this matters as he’s very skilled with the makeup brush.

He told Allure that he started posting makeup photos on social media to build a customer base as a makeup artist. He explained his love of makeup to the magazine, saying, “I try new techniques and styles almost every day so I’m always challenging myself. Makeup is an art form for me. It’s a form of expression, and it’s such a cool way to get my creative juices flowing.”