James Mason, R. Kelly’s Manager: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

According to TMZ, R. Kelly‘s manager James Mason is wanted by police after the father of one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends filed an incident report, saying Mason called him and threatened to kill him.

Timothy Savage, the father of Jocelyn Savage, said that Mason left him a voicemail saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f****** kill you.”

TMZ called the police in Henry County, Georgia, to confirm that Savage had filed an incident report. According to that report, there was a witness. The phone call was a 3-way conversation.

An arrest warrant has been issued. No arrest has been made.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Have Labeled Mason’s Actions And Words as a ‘Terroristic Threat’

According to BuzzFeed News, Timothy Savage has been trying to reach his daughter by phone since May 23, when he said Mason first started threatening him.

Henry County investigators interviewed Savage’s teenage daughter who heard the exchange. Police told the Savages that the charges against Mason have been labeled as “terroristic threats.”

Jocelyn Savage has not released a statement concerning the conversation between Mason and her father, but she was approached by TMZ on the street in Beverly Hills soon after the news of Mason’s alleged threats went public. She claims there is nothing shady at play.

According to police, “this incident is still being investigated.” The investigation started back in May when Mr. Savage first spoke to Mason. Jocelyn family has not spoken to her in two years.

2. Mason Says His Lawyers Will Contact Police, That He Will Cooperate, But Maintains he Did Not Threaten Jocelyn’s Dad

In a 19 minute song called “I Admit” that R. Kelly released on July 23, he addresses the situation involving Jocelyn’s dad.

If you really, really wanna know/ Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the s–t that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah.

You can listen to the song here:

Mason told TMZ his lawyers have contacted the police and have cooperated with the investigation. Nothing further has been reported. Mason insists that he did not make any threats.

Yet Jocelyn’s father is doing all he can to defend himself and his daughter. His attorney released a statement on his behalf concerning R. Kelly’s song “I Admit.”

3. The Savage Family Tried to Get Mason to Allow Jocelyn to Attend Her Sister’s High School Graduation This Past May

Before any news of an alleged threat had been reported to police, Mr. Savage tried to convince Mason that he should let Jocelyn attend her little sister’s high school graduation.

According to Vice, Mason asserted that if the Savages wanted to see their daughter, they could not speak to her about R. Kelly, but no arrangements were ever made. Jocelyn did not attend her sister’s graduation.

Jocelyn’s sister Jailyn has much to say about her sister’s absence.

Bring Joy home, she wrote in a post.

In an interview BET had with Mr. Savage, he claims he believes his daughter is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, “a psychological disorder suffered by hostage victims that makes them develop emotional bonds and coalitions with their captor.”

Jailyn gave a comment as well, “I just want to say, Joycelyn, I love you so much. What R. Kelly has done to you — nobody needs to go through what you’ve been through and what [those] other girls [have] been through. I love my sister so much, and I just want to see her how she used to be.”

4. BBC Reported That Mason is ‘One of The Gatekeepers of R. Kelly’s Inner Circle’

Lisa Van Allen, one of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends, told BBC she aborted R. Kelly’s baby because of his “liking for young girls.”

Lisa testified against him in 2008, after 14 charges where brought against him for possession of child pornography.

Lisa claimed she had several three-way sexual encounters with R. Kelly and underaged girls, who she said she didn’t know were underage at the time.

A Chicago jury acquitted R. Kelly from all charges.

After R. Kelly was sued by Faith Rodgers, a woman who claims he abused her and gave her an STD, BBC pursued R. Kelly for a comment or statement.

BBC discovered that Mason is not only manager, but gatekeeper to R. Kelly. He deals with the media. BBC was in frequent contact with him to land an interview with R. Kelly, or at least get a sound bite.

There were multiple requests, which were all rejected by Mason. BBC then labeled him R. Kelly’s “gatekeeper.”

5. Billboard Reported That R. Kelly And His Team Are Determined to Stop The Journalist Who First Reported They Run a ‘Sex Cult’

Jim DeRogatis, the journalist called out on R. Kelly's "I Admit," says he has developed an ulcer after over 18 years of reporting on the singer. https://t.co/uMmo24W8rE pic.twitter.com/fOrFYmY9Xv — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) July 25, 2018

The most recent story from R. Kelly’s gatekeepers, including Mason, is over what they believe to be a conspiracy theory forming against R. Kelly and his “family.” When the press calls to speak with Mason, R Kelly believes they are mostly running off tips spun off of stories first reported by journalist, Jim DeRogatis.

Kelly addressed DeRogatis directly in his new song “I Admit.”

To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gonna keep on doing me.

Variety called and spoke with DeRogatis directly two hours after the song dropped. When asked how he felt about R. Kelly naming him in a song, DeRogatis said: