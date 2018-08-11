Brooks Koepka & Jena Sims: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

At last year’s 2017 U.S. Open, Joe Buck accidentally called Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend by the name of his ex, Becky Edwards.

Since then, everyone has become well acquainted with Jena Sims, Koepka’s current girlfriend. The two have been together for over a year now, and appear to be going strong.

Interested in learning more about Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka? Read on.

1. She Is an Actress & Has a Number of Projects in Post Production

Sims grew up in Winder, Georgia, and briefly attended Belmont University in Nashville before making her way to Hollywood to pursue a career in modeling and acting. In 2012, she appeared in the film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader.

These days, Sims can be seen in the action/sci-fi film 3 Headed Shark Attack, which premiered during Shark Week.

According to her IMDB, Sims currently has three projects in post-production: The Price for Silence, Tales of Frankenstein, and Thursday the 12th.

Her IMDB reveals that she is currently filming a role of a news reporter in Angel Investors.

2. She Has a Sense of Humor About Being Called the Name of Koepka’s Ex-Girlfriend

At the PGA Championship at Bellerive in stl and LOOK who I finally met…. wait..umm..I got this…hold on..@jenamsims ! Could not be sweeter or a better sport. Best of luck this week to the Koepka TEAM! pic.twitter.com/522o833FQI — Joe Buck (@Buck) August 8, 2018

Recently, Sims met Joe Buck during the 2018 PGA Championships. It appears she has no hard feelings about Buck calling her the wrong name last year.

On Wednesday, Buck uploaded a photo of the pair to Twitter with a caption that read, “At the PGA Championship at Bellerive in stl and LOOK who I finally met…. wait..umm..I got this…hold on..@jenamsims ! Could not be sweeter or a better sport. Best of luck this week to the Koepka TEAM!”

Sims responded to the picture, “So much fun!”

As of Saturday afternoon, the photo had over 550 likes.

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

3. She’s the Founder of the Nonprofit HBBQs

Jena enjoys giving back to the community.

She is the founder and president of HBBQs (Has Been Beauty Queens), a nonprofit organization that celebrates children facing “serious illnesses and challenges”. Her website reads, “The HBBQs, Inc. team travels to cities across the country and abroad to organize a noncompetitive event, called Pageant of Hope, TM that aims to raise the self-esteem of children facing cancer and other serious challenges. Jena’s mission for the organization is to give each child the opportunity to be a prince or a princess for the day—a moment to be celebrated for who they are and to take their mind off of endless hospital visits and treatments.”

The site also states that Sims’ charity work has been recognized with a number of national awards from DoSomething.org, Nestle Very Best in Youth, MosmoGIRL! Magazine, Kohl’s Kids Who Care, the Caring Institute, Prudential Spirit of Community, Southern Heroes, Build-A-Bear Huggable Heroes, Kids Hall of Fame, Amazing Kids, Next Step Amazing, Teen Ink Magazine, and has been recognized by NFIB Georgia Young Entrepreneur, and WXIA Kids Who Care, among others.

4. Sims Competed in the Miss Teen USA Pageant in 2007

Along with being an actress, Sims is also a model and former beauty pageant contestant.

In 2004, she became Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. She went on to win the Miss Junior National Teenager title in 2005.

In 2007, Sims competed in the Miss Teen USA Pageant. She did not place.

5. She Initially Wanted to Be a Opera Singer

In a 2012 interview with Starburst Magazine, Jena revealed that she initially wanted to become an opera singer.

She didn’t pursue acting until she moved to Los Angeles in 2009. She tells Starburst, “When I was little, I watched soap operas with my mom. We once went to the Super Soap Weekend in Orlando and we had the opportunity to meet Susan Lucci. She was so graceful, charismatic, and beautiful – I will never forget that! I knew I wanted to be like her one day.”

How did she nab the role in 50ft Cheerleader? Jena explains, “I auditioned fair and square!” She says that she worked with her coach on the scenes, and was asked by the casting director to do a high kick. “After I performed a high kick, she invited the director, Kevin O’Neill in, and I read again, and on the spot they congratulated me giving me the role! I wish all auditions were all that pleasant of an experience!”