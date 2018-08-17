Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovski’s Dog Dies Suddenly

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of their puppy. The dog died unexpectedly this week, just months after the couple welcomed her into their family. Johnson announced the sad news on Instagram, sharing several photos of Anastasia.

“Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night. We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

“To my sweet baby girl… thank you for officially making us a family. You made it the 3 of us. You had a very adventurous life! You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives. We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were. I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you’ll be there in spirit. Go bark at everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much,” Johnson continued.

Johnson didn’t go into detail about what happened to Anastasia.

Last month, Johnson posted a picture of Anastasia in a cone. The pup was spayed and had 10 teeth pulled, both very common procedures when it comes to puppies. You can see that photo below.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed Anastasia into their home earlier this year. The two were overjoyed to become dog parents, and often shared photos of their new pup on social media. They even created an Instagram account for Anastasia with the handle @anastasia_lilbear.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have been dating since 2015. The two got engaged while on vacation in Italy this summer. The couple would like to start a family soon, but Chmerkovskiy admits that his lady’s career is on the front burner right now.

“I think she would love to be a mother. But she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months. But definitely soon, hopefully,” he told People Magazine last December.