Jennifer Lopez on Accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, aka the VMAs, is held at Radio City Music Hall, tonight on August 20, 2018, and Jennifer Lopez is being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, according to Rolling Stone. This morning, an interview with Jennifer Lopez was featured on the Today show, in anticipation of her big night tonight. Hoda Kotb visited JLo at rehearsal to talk about it and Lopez gushed over how amazing the honor is … Some of her memories from when she first started brought her to tears. When looking back at her career, she is in wonder, but also believes she has worked hard for this honor. JLo also said that when it comes to her big VMAs performance tonight, “it’s going to be a party.” Lopez also said that they are going to “bring the thunder.”

After watching some of the rehearsals for JLo’s VMAs moment, Kotb told her Today show co-stars that the performance is going to be “epic”.

Recently, Lopez appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she also opened up about her big VMAs award and upcoming performance. Billboard reported that Lopez told Jimmy Fallon that she has been overwhelmed by the news of the award. She revealed, “I got so emotional, it was embarrassing almost. It’s been surreal. When your idols get these rewards It’s hard to imagine yourself [getting one.]”

When the announcement was first made that Lopez would be taking home the award that stars like Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, and Kanye West have accepted, JLo participated in an MTV Facebook Live interview. CNN reported Lopez gushing that, “I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it’s just mind blowing.” When it comes to other celebrities who JLo feels deserve the honor of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award as well, she told Sway Calloway, on Facebook live, that Missy Elliott and Lady Gaga would be good picks. JLo stated that, “Missy’s a great one, ’cause her videos were always so cutting-edge. Yes, her and Gaga I think would be good ones.”

Lopez’s performance at tonight’s VMAs will be her first since 2001 and at the awards, she is also a nominee. Lopez is nominated in two VMA categories for her single, “Dinero” and the categories are Best Collaboration and Best Latin, according to Rolling Stone. As Lopez gears up for her VMAs appearance, her police drama Shades of Blue airs its series finale, she continues to appear on your television on World of Dance as the head judge, and she carries on with her Las Vegas residency.

People reported that the first ever Video Vanguard Award was first presented to David Bowie, The Beatles and Richard Lester, in 1984. At the time, the award was not called the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but it was renamed in 1991 in honor of the King of Pop, who took home the award in 1988.