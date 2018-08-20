Jessica Andrea, Logic’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For three years, rapper Logic was married to a woman named Jessica Andrea. The two separated in 2018.

Tonight, Logic will be performing at the 2018 VMAs along with Ryan Tedder, where they will sing their new song “One Day”. At last year’s VMAs, Logic took the stage to sing “1-800-273-8255,” a powerful ballad about suicide.

As he takes to the stage, fans will undoubtedly wonder about his personal life. Why did he and Andrea separate? What is she up to now?

Read on for details.

1. They Tied the Knot in 2015

The pair tied the knot in 2015.

When they separated earlier this year, Jessica Andrea was open to fans and friends about how difficult 2018 has been for her. In a post from April 24, she wrote, “so these last couple months have been the hardest times of my life. I laid in bed, everyday sad and depressed. I had to have a realization that I can either lay in bed and let pain destroy me or I can get up and be strong and look at everything in my life with a positive outlook. I’m on the road to happiness again and I’m so lucky for my fam & friends, my faith, and all the beautiful things in this world ♥️🦋 remember you can get through ANYTHING and to keep your head up high! be kind to one another 🌼🌼🌼🌼”

2. Logic Filed Documents to Expedite the Divorce in April

According to TMZ, Logic listed the date of he and Andrea’s separation as February 3, 2018. The papers, obtained by the outlet, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Billboard.com reports that in April, Logic filed documents to expedite the legal process.

Logic was 25 when he married Andrea. They do not have any children together.

3. They Released a Statement Saying They Will Remain Friends

Towards the end of March, Logic uploaded a message to his Twitter regarding his relationship with Andrea.

The post said there was no specific cause of the breakup; rather, “it just didn’t work out.”

4. She Has an Album out Called ‘Electric’

Jessica has a music career of her own.

In 2017, she released her EP; it’s called Electric and includes five songs. (“Medicine”, “Electric”, “Fake It”, “Who Says”, and “Gossip Girl”.)

5. She Has a Large Social Media Following

Andrea has a large following on social media with over 755k followers and over 500,000 subscribers on Youtube.

According to HNHH, she temporarily deleted her Instagram amid rumors of the two separating earlier earlier this year, but has since reactivated it.

On Youtube, the brunette beauty posts videos about fashion, makeup, and vacations.