Jessica Simpson Looks Sultry on Eric Johnson’s Lock Screen

Eric Johnson is a pretty big fan of his wife’s good looks, so much so, that he has a hot picture of her set as the lock screen wallpaper on his cell phone. The pop singer shared a screenshot of her husband’s phone on Instagram, showing off the picture that Johnson gets to look at each time he checks his phone — and fans went wild over it!

Not only is the picture of Simpson hot, but it’s also a very sweet gesture that had quite a few Instagram users jealous — many stating that they wish their husbands would follow suit! Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014, but the spark is still very much alive!

The picture on Johnson’s lock screen features Simpson with her long hair down and a full face of makeup. She’s wearing a fun blue eyeshadow on her lower lash line, and is giving an open-mouthed pout to the camera. Her look is completed with some pretty silver jewelry; two necklaces with large pendants — one of which is a leaf — and large hoop earrings.

“I only get to be my husband’s screensaver when the kids don’t have school,” Simpson captioned her post. While it is not totally clear what Simpson meant by this, she seems to imply that the couple’s two children, Maxwell and Ace, are usually front and center on their dad’s phone when they are in school.

You can check out the photo below.

“Gorgeous!! You two are adorable together! I’d never make my husband’s screensaver unless I had 4 wheels and an exhaust,” joked one Instagram user.

“I’m just sitting here, mad, thinking, ‘Why ain’t I my husband’s screen saver?!?!?!’ Lol,” added another.

Aside from steaming up her husband’s cell phone, Simpson has been planning a music comeback of sorts. Just about a week ago, Simpson took the stage in her very first performance in years. She joined legendary country music star Willie Nelson for a very special duet — and it was the first time that her husband and her kids got to see her perform. She shared the special moment on social media.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage. And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial,” Simpson captioned an Instagram post.