Josh Radnor Restraining Order: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby in the popular, long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” has become just a little bit less popular. The star has been playing the losing role in a long-standing feud with his next door neighbors in Los Angeles. Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Judge Has Ordered Radnor to Stay at Least Seven Yards Away From His Neighbors at all Times

On Friday, August 24, TMZ reported that a judge in Los Angeles had issued a temporary restraining order against Radnor. The actor will have to stay at least seven yards away from his neighbors at all times.

Radnor’s neighbors have been complaining that he regularly harasses them and intimidates their friends and visitors. The fight between Radnor and his neighbors started in 2017, when the How I Met Your Mother star wanted to build a large extension to his deck, and his neighbors fought him over it in court. That, apparently, created so much bad blood that Radnor’s neighbors now say he has been making their lives miserable.

2. Radnor’s Neighbors Say He Routinely Comes Out of His House Shirtless and Screams at Them for No Reason

Ever since the fight over the deck, Radnor’s neighbors say that he has been going on the offensive against them. They say that the actor and his roommate often come outside and scream at them without any provocation. They also claim that Radnor and his roommate take pictures of them, and that they have intimidated workers who come to the property.

The neighbors also complained that Radnor has been walking around without a shirt.

3. Last Year, Radnor Was Ordered to Take Down a Massive Extension to his Deck

The feud between Radnor and his neighbors started in 2017, when Radnor decided to build a massive extension to his deck. The 1300 foot square deck was technically built right onto his neighbors’ property, which is why it caused such a fuss. You can see pictures of the deck, furnished with a long table and chairs, on TMZ, here.

A court in Los Angeles gave Radnor’s neighbors permission to tear down the deck. But Radnor sued and got a judge to block the neighbors from tearing down the deck.

Radnor has an easement right on his neighbor’s property, but the neighbors say that doesn’t give him the right to build on their land.

The star and his neighbors have been involved in a long-running feud, which started over an extension Radnor wanted to build to his deck. TMZ reported on the fight about the deck last year, here. In the end, Radnor’s neighbor got permission from the city of Los Angeles to take down the deck.

4. While Starring on How I Met Your Mother, Radnor Lived in a $750 Sublet in New York

In an interview with NBC this March, Radnor described himself as very frugal. He said that he hates to spend money unless he absoltely has to (the reporter failed to ask him about the massive amount of money he had spent on his deck).

Radnor said that during the nine years he spent starring on the hugely successful How I Met Your Mother, he lived in the same sublet apartment in New York where he’d been living for years. “It took me so long to get up the courage to buy anything. I was the last one in the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ cast to buy a house,” Radnor told NBC. The sublet was cheap, at least by New York standards, costing the actor $750 a month.

Radnor, 43, said he still hesitates to spend money, and says sometimes he flinches at the price of, say, a magazine.

5. Radnor’s Net Worth Is Estimated at 20 Million Dollars

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radnor has a net worth of 20 million dollars.

The site reports that the actor charges 225 thousand dollars to film an episode of a TV show.

In 2018, Radnor starred as Lou Mazzuchelli on the TV show Rise. Since How I Met Your Mother ended, Radnor has also played Dr. Jedediah Foster on Mercy Street.