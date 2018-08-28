Julianne Hough Puts Taut Tummy on Display in Crop Top

Julianne Hough showed off her taut tummy wearing a crop top and a pair of workout pants in her latest Instagram post. The former Dancing With the Stars judge put her muscles on display, letting her fans know that she’s been trying to “challenge her body” lately — and it looks like her workouts have been paying off.

“Feeling strong again after not being able to practice my self expression for a while. At the beginning of the year I wasn’t able to dance as much as I would have liked to. But recently, I’ve been feeling inSpired, and able to challenge my body and dance more! Getting back into it is hard, but feels SO good,’ she captioned the photo. You can see it below.

Hough tries to stay active as much as possible. If she’s not dancing, she is working out with her hubby, Brooks Laich. Back in April, she talked to Delish about her exercise routine, which explains exactly how she manages to keep her body in great shape.

“I love shocking my body by doing different things. go through different waves of where I’m at, personally and mentally. Sometimes, I’m more relaxed, doing yoga and low-intensity things about two or three times a week. Usually, I’m like a five-to-six-times-a-week person, and it’s very high intensity,” she told the outlet.