Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Bikini Bod While Cliff Diving

Julianne Hough spent part of her day cliff diving, and posted a video of herself taking the plunge on Instagram. The former Dancing With the Stars judge rocked a two piece as she dove head-first into the water below.

“Jumping for joy, jumping for life! In a world that is filled with the unknown, you can ALWAYS come back to your breath. I know I do. So let go of your fears! Break through that threshold and have any life you want,” Hough captioned the video, which you can see below.

Hough didn’t include a tag with her post, so it’s unknown where the video was taken, but some fans seem to think that she was at Lake Powell in Utah. Hough’s fans seemed to really enjoy the video and many were quick to comment on the post, which received nearly 60,000 views in 30 minutes.

“Pretty impressive!!! Is there anything you can’t do?” wrote one Instagram user.

“You’re such an inspiration,” commented another.

As previously reported by Heavy, Hough recently posted a caption about trying to challenge her body more. Although she’s a professional dancer, she enjoys switching things up when it comes to her workouts. If he goal was to try something challenging, cliff diving would definitely do it!

Hough was not a part of Dancing With the Stars last year as she took some time out to focus on other areas of her career. No word yet on whether or not she’ll be back as a judge — or as a pro — in the fall.