Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Legs And Abs in Inspirational Post

Julianne Hough shared an inspirational post on Instagram on Monday, putting her super-toned body on display. The former Dancing With the Stars judge shared a picture of herself wearing short bottoms and a crop top, showing off her legs and her abs while looking off into the ocean.

Hough took her serene moment with nature to reflect on life and shared an inspiring message with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

“We have the power within us to create whatever life we want! We may have our ups and downs and not know “how” to do it, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t worth it. Stay on the course of being true to you, visualizing what you want, and WHY you want it, and the HOW will figure itself out. Have faith in yourself that only you know what’s possible,” Hough captioned the pic. You can check out the post below.

Hough turned 30 last month, but she spent her Sunday celebrating her milestone birthday with her BFF, Nina Dobrev. The girls spent their afternoon “birding,” which is essentially riding around on a motorized kick scooter. The girls appeared to be having a blast, as evidenced by Hough’s Instagram story.

Hough is always staying active, whether she’s hitting the dance floor or out enjoying a hike. Back in April, she talked to Delish about her exercise routine, which explains exactly how she manages to keep her body in great shape.

“I love shocking my body by doing different things. go through different waves of where I’m at, personally and mentally. Sometimes, I’m more relaxed, doing yoga and low-intensity things about two or three times a week. Usually, I’m like a five-to-six-times-a-week person, and it’s very high intensity,” she told the outlet.