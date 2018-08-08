Kim Kardashian Awkward Bed Photo: Best Memes on Twitter

Kim Kardashian is making her monthly rounds on Twitter this Tuesday after posting a photo of herself in bed on Instagram, posing awkwardly.

She captioned the photo “Like butter, #Butter350’s #yeezy” while sporting a green bra and panty set and a pair of sneakers. Kardashian was modeling husband Kanye West’s new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Butter trainers.

The KKW Beauty founder has once again become the subject of hilarious memes and Twitter reactions after posting the photo. The picture quickly went viral and the world now has a thousand more memes of Kardashian doing something meme-worthy.

The awkwardness of the picture is what sparked the internet’s reaction. As you can see in the photo above, Kardashian, 37, is seen laying on a messy bed with her arms stiffly raised above her head and her legs splayed out awkwardly.

Some of the most clever memes involved some crafty Photoshop work, quick wit and hilarious comparisons. One user compared her awkward pose to that of a chalk outline.

Kim kardashian was on that bed like pic.twitter.com/nxTTB1AEjs — stefan. (@brokenpromithes) August 7, 2018

Other creative comparisons include her picture next to the elderly lady in commercials that “falls and can’t get up,” one of her doing the Shoop dance, and another meme shows Kardashian sliding through the finish line during a full marathon.

Plenty of Kim’s Twitter followers roasted the reality star in the comments when they weren’t making memes. One wrote: “Kim sweetie just log off for the day. Today is about BEYONCE and Vogue. We can promote your husband another days.”

*Everyone talking about Rihanna and Beyoncé and their Vogue covers* Kim K: "Like butter." pic.twitter.com/yaSNvtLXEs — Quenchi (@MrQuenchiAdams) August 6, 2018

There were several more memes involving Toy Story, with one comparing her form to the toys when they drop to the ground and go limp when Andy comes in the room.

“You can get up Kim. ANDY’s not here. Smh,” another tweet read.

You can get up Kim. ANDYs not here. Smh. pic.twitter.com/r1d3SHd7Wf — Baby Mia Nelson (@MiaNelsonBaby) August 7, 2018

Some of the other best memes include Kardashian playing Twister, hanging on desperately to a helicopter with Tom Cruise, and just a plethora of random other tweets accusing Kardashian of starting drama because she has nothing better to do.

Got bored, can’t sleep.

So here’s a picture of Kim Kardashian and Tom Cruise I photoshopped #MissionImpossibleFallout pic.twitter.com/ZgVxomJAW2 — Cassandravr🌙 (@Casheets) August 7, 2018

kim kardashian finding a reason to start drama pic.twitter.com/CHRz3CZUVt — gorgeous 🐍 (@gorgoutlyriced) August 6, 2018

Here’s Kardashian as a professional wrestler:

And a great one captioned “mood” for anybody craving munchies out there.

She looks great as an Olympic high jumping champion:

And here are a few more favorites, just for fun.

Remember when #KimKardashian ruined DA 1's at cascades smh pic.twitter.com/GJtFTMcywA — Poor Peoples Podcast (@poorpeoplespod) August 7, 2018