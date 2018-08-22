Kim Zolciak Biermann Shares Sexy Pics of Kroy in a Speedo

Kim Zolciak Biermann isn’t shy about the love she has for her husband, Kroy, and she often shares that love and affection with her fans. Wednesday was no different for the reality star as she took to Instagram to share a couple of picture of her hubby wearing nothing but a Speedo.

In the photos, the former NFL player was rocking a pair of black skimpy bottoms that covered his goods and not much else. He was rinsing off in an outdoor shower, and all of his muscles were on full display. Zolciak Biermann simply couldn’t resist taking a couple of candid shots — and sharing them with the world!

“Yes please! For the love of God! Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann Fun Fact: Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me. That lasted only 24hrs. Grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see,” Zolciak Biermann captioned the post, which you can check out below.

The Biermanns are currently filming Season 7 of their hit Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy. Although there isn’t an air date yet, the Biermann family has been working on edits and interviews to get everything ready to go. In the middle of filming, Zolciak Biermann snapped a picture of a screen that Kroy was on and took the opportunity to share him with her fans.

“Eyes shut mid sentence but you are still the hottest piece of a** I have ever seen,” Zolciak Biermann wrote. She simply loves sharing her love for Kroy with the world — and that’s just one of the many reasons her fans love her and her family.