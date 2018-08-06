Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Latest Relationship Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are still dating after over a year of being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their ups and downs in the media. In mid-July, Kardashian posted a bikini photo on her Instagram and Bendjima left a now-deleted comment that said, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Bendjima reportedly played it off like it was a joke, but a source told E! News that, “Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it. Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn’t want to share her with the world.”

The source then continued, “Kourtney has explained it’s part of her job and it’s not going to change. But, it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional.” Another source, according to People, said that Bendjima has always had issues with the sexy photos Kardashian posts online and he wants her to be more covered up in her pics.

italia con la mia cara 🍝 A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

The mother of three works very hard on her body and makes money off of her hot photo shoots, so she clearly isn’t slowing down when it comes to her sexy shots. And, as a model himself, Bendjima should understand. Cosmopolitan has reported that Bendjima has modeled for Balmain, Givenchy and many other designers. Bendjima is also a boxer. He’s Algerian and grew up in France. He even was reportedly hanging out with Kardashian at the time of sister Kim Kardashian’s infamous Paris robbery.

When it comes to how the two met, Kardashian told Cosmopolitan that, “He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with, like, our security or whatever, but, like, not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then the next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'” On an interesting note, Bendjima actually knew Sofia Richie, prior to dating Kardashian. Richie is currently dating Scott Disick, the father of Kardashian’s three children. See a photo of Bendjima with his arm around Richie in the below group shot.

we came to fuck the shit up A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Aug 16, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Bendjima reportedly dated Jourdan Dunn, starting in 2015 and they broke up in 2016, but he likes to keep his personal life private. In an interview with Next, Bendjima said, “I try to keep it low-key … I work out … take care of my family. That’s the most important, if people want to know who I really am.”

Bendjima is Muslim and, according to his Instagram, celebrated Ramadan with girlfriend, Kardashian. Currently, Cosmopolitan has reported that Bendjima is primarily based in New York.