KSI Girlfriend: Is the YouTube Star Dating Anyone?

KSI has gained lots of exposure over the past few months due to his feud with fellow YouTube star Logan Paul. The pair have released diss tracks, held press conferences, and today, they will face one another in a boxing match at Manchester Arena.

Given the attention that KSI has been getting, many have wondered whether the YouTuber and vlogger is currently in a relationship. According to The Daily Star, KSI does not currently have a girlfriend. He previously dated YouTuber Seana Cuthbert and a woman named Lois Sharpe.

He dated Cuthbert from 2012 to 2014. In a YouTube video, Cuthbert discussed the reasons why she and KSI, born Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, broke up. “We were very young, only 17 and lived miles apart,” she explained. “He was also really busy with YouTube and did not have enough time for a relationship. We were quite young and he just wanted to go out and enjoy himself – like every lad does. I’ve moved on and so has he now.”

KSI confirmed the split in a 2014 video titled “Googling Myself.” Despite this, he maintains that he and Cuthbert are still “close friends” and that she’s one of the “coolest” girls he has ever met. According to the Ultimate Sidemen Wikia, there are rumors that KSI and Cuthbert split because he was having an affair with Sharpe.

In July 2017, KSI gave an interview with Caspar Lee where he revealed that he was dating someone. He went on to say that no one could find out who she is because he doesn’t follow her on any social media platforms. He kept her identity a secret, but told Lee that she was an “ambitious, younger girl from England.”

The following month, KSI made a video named “Meet My Girlfriend.” At the end of the video, however, he revealed that the woman sitting with him was wearing a unicorn mask. He jokingly said that he was “f*cking a unicorn.” KSI released a second video titled “Mauritius With My Girlfriend.” At the 4:32 second mark, KSI actually revealed her face to the viewer. He also revealed that her name was Lois.

In a recent interview with GQ, KSI said that being in a relationship helped him through his brief absence from making YouTube content in 2017. “I didn’t create content for four months,” he said. “I travelled instead. I got a girlfriend and that helped. It made my life a lot easier. I worked out. I finally did everything that wasn’t YouTube. My last stop was LA, where I hung out with YouTuber and musician RiceGum. After that, I was ready to come back. I was excited by YouTube again and ready to start a music career.”

The Ultimate Sidemen Wikia states that KSI and Sharpe broke up in November 2017. The YouTuber confirmed the news on Instagram Live. “Your boy’s single,” he said. “That’s how it is, isn’t it? Sh*t happens, we just wanted different things and just situations as well.”

“I guess it’s hard for some people to handle me,” he added. “Not that I’m like crazy and sh*t but it’s like what comes with me. Apparently I’ve just got a lot of baggage… Fame-wise and everything I’ve got a bit of baggage.” Watch the full video above.