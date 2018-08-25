KSI vs Logan Paul: How to Watch & Stream Online

After building up a feud that’s included several diss track and press conferences, YouTuber superstars KSI and Logan Paul will finally face off in a boxing match at the UK’s Manchester Arena. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. EST, and it will also include an opening match between Deji and Jake Paul — KSI and Logan’s younger brothers.

Several thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance, but for those of who didn’t purchase a ticket, you can still enjoy the match from the comfort of your television or computer screen.

How to Watch KSI vs Logan Paul Online

While the match takes place in the Manchester Arena, a live stream will be available for those watching at home. YouTube’s PPV stream costs $10. You can order the live stream by clicking here or on the preview below.

Preview

Neither KSI nor Paul has extensive fighting experience. The former is the veteran by default, having beaten fellow YouTuber Weller in his competitive boxing match, which, according to OddsShark, is enough to make him the heavy favorite. The betting site has KSI at -230 to win, and Paul at +160.

When it comes down to it, the biggest factor heading into the fight is the popularity that both YouTubers command. KSI is a gamer, comedy vlogger and aspiring rapper whose videos have racked up 4.4 billion views to date. Paul is a vlogger and prankster who made his name on Vine before moving to YouTube, where he’s accumulated 3.9 billion views. Neither are strangers to controversy, according to BBC, as KSI has come under fire for making derogatory comments about women in his videos, and Paul caught a lot of heat for showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in one of his videos.

Many suspect that the PPV event will serve as a redemption of sorts for Paul, which he has adamantly denied. “I don’t think this is the redemption. I think it may mark a part of it, but by no means is this fight a redemption for my mistake that happened in January,” he told BBC News. “But I think it is an opportunity to for me to have taken a step back from the internet and focus my efforts elsewhere, and it’s an opportunity for me to show the world a new version of Logan Paul, not just silly internet vlog boy.”

KSI has been more open with his controversial past. “I definitely have regrets for some of the things I’ve said and done, but you know, I’m a human being and human beings make mistakes,” he said. “Because it’s me, it’s showcased all over the internet, but that’s just how it is.”

There’s also talk that the KSI vs Logan Paul fight will become the most-viewed event in YouTube history. The current record-holder is the wedding video for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which has 72 million views, but fellow YouTuber Jordan Antle suspects that could very well change tonight.

“This is a massive event and I would definitely say this is going to be one of the biggest internet events so far in history,” he said. “Seeing two YouTubers who have a large fanbase fighting each other live in front of millions of people in unheard of. It’s a very strange combination of two worlds and it’s attracting a lot of attention because of how different it is.”