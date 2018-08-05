What Does Kyankus Mean? Khloe Kardashian Posts Pic of Baby True With Armenian Caption

Khloe Kardashian posted a new photo of her daughter, True Thompson, and captioned the photo with the word “Kyankus.” Kardashian also included two emojis; a red heart and the Armenian flag. A few minutes after she posted the photo, however, she edited the caption to display the meaning of the word “Kyankus” in English. You may also see the word spelled “Giakes” or “Im kyank’y.”

The Armenian word means “my life.” In Armenian, you might hear someone say “Kyankus Serus,” which means “My life, my love.”

You can check out Kardashian’s Instagram post below.

Kyankus 🇦🇲 My Life A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

This is one of the only photos that Kardashian has shared of her daughter that wasn’t heavily filtered. Although she has posted pictures and videos of baby True, Kardashian is very careful with what she posts when it comes to her daughter. Fans were quick to notice the caption and wanted to find out what the word “Kyankus” meant, despite Kardashian’s quick edit.

In 2015, Kardashian and her sister, Kim, traveled with their cousins to Armenia.

“Visiting the Mother Armenia statue in the capital city of Yerevan, Khloé wrote that the memorial ‘symbolizes peace through strength,’ adding that ‘it can remind viewers of some of the prominent female figures in Armenian history. Who took up arms to help their husbands in their clashes with Turkish troops and Kurdish irregulars,'” People Magazine reported at the time.

Robert Kardashian, father of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, passed away in 2003. His grandparents left Europe and settled in America in the early 1900s, hoping to live the American dream.

The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs tonight on E!. It is unknown if Kardashian’s newborn daughter will be on the show.