Kyle Pavone Dead: We Came As Romans Singer Dies at 28

Kyle Pavone, the lead singer of We Came as Romans, has died at the age of 28. No cause of death has been made public. In a statement released via Twitter on August 25, his bandmates said:

Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. Will I be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?

Pavone, a native of Detroit, joined the band in 2008. He recored five albums with the group. In addition to vocals, Pavone was a keyboard player.

According to the Detroit News report on Pavone’s death, the band formed while they were students at Troy Athens High School. The band released their latest album, Cold Like War, in 2017.

On August 18, Pavone tweeted, “Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes.” Pavone his following message simply read, “F***ing great.”