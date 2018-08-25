Did Kyle Pavone Have a Girlfriend?

Kyle Pavone was dating Michigan-based hairdresser and model Allie Ciotti in his last public relationship before his tragic death on August 25. Social media indicates the pair were first linked together in 2013 after Pavone split from Jessica Lynn.

Pavone, the co-lead singer of metalcore band We Came As Romans, was 28 years old when his death was announced. No cause of death has been made public. TMZ reports that on August 19, Pavone was rushed a to a hospital in his native Michigan. A toxicology report is pending.

In a statement released via Twitter on August 25, his bandmates said, “Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. Will I be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”

There is evidence to suggest that the couple was still together close to the time of Pavone’s death. On July 28, the late rockstar tweeted this to Ciotti:

Although many of the photos showing Ciotti and Pavone together have been deleted from his Instagram page. The pair was much more active on social media in the past. In January 2015, Ciotti tweeted, “My parents officially like my boyfriend more than me.”

😘 A post shared by Kyle Pavone (@kylepavone) on Jan 4, 2015 at 4:19pm PST

In 2016, Ciotti appeared in a modeling spread for Rebel & Co. Magazine. According to an online profile, Ciotti works at Luminaries Salon in downtown Rochester, Michigan. On her profile, Ciotti writes, “I specialize in balayage and fantasy colors. I love making people feel and look their best while giving a unique and welcoming experience at our salon.” In 2014, Ciotti did the hair styling for a Skyn Magazine shoot. Ciotti referred to herself in one blog post as being “small and sassy.”