Kylie Jenner Is Going on Tour with Travis Scott

my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are hitting the road with Travis Scott on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour.

On Friday, the youngest Kardashian sister posted a photo of a poster promoting the tour to her Instagram with the caption, “Me and Storm ready for tour 🎪♥️.”

perfect night 🎉💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

For a recent spread in GQ, the new parents told the outlet about their relationship, beginning with how they met. They shared that they first met at Coachella. Kylie says, “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour… So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’”

Kylie then did just that; joining him for the rest of his tour.

Scott hasn’t provided his specific lineup of locations for his Astroworld tour yet; in fact, he’s disclosed relatively little info. The givens are that the first leg of the 27-date tour will hit Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, LA, and a number of other cities nationwide.

Scott has a busy few months ahead of him. He’s heading to Europe this month before returning to perform at the 2018 Bay Area Rolling Loud, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, both weekends of ACL in Austin and will end with his Astroworld Festival performance in Houston, according to XXL Mag.

He’s also going to be a headliner for Post Malone’s first annual Posty Festival on October 28 in Dallas.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:44pm PDT

There’s bound to be some drama at this year’s VMAs. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be seated directly behind Nicki Minaj. Awkward. Why? Well, if you haven’t read the news recently, you may be unaware that Nicki recently slammed them for cheating her out of the top spot on the Billboard chart.

As TMZ puts it, “Nicki went off on Travis Sunday, blaming Kylie and her daughter, Stormi, for rocketing Travis to the top of the Billboard Chart with his album, “Astroworld,” which came out 2 weeks ago. Nicki’s convinced Kylie’s strong social media presence is what pushed Travis over the top and firmly believes the No. 1 spot woulda been hers if not for Kylie and Stormi.”

Is a public feud looming? Only time will tell.