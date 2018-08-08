Kylie Jenner Posts Sexy Underwear Photos on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is known for her sexy photos on Instagram, as well as her lips, though recently she revealed that she removed the fillers from her signature pout. Today, Jenner decided to post several black and white photos of herself in intimate shots on what appears to be a balcony. Laying on a chaise lounge, Jenner posed in a two-piece underwear set, showing off her figure. But, it’s hard to say whether these are throwback photos or not. Her lips are quite full, but she could have decided to continue over-lining them with lip products. Whatever the case, Jenner is working the camera in seductive poses and blowing kisses.

Lately, Jenner has not posted as many sexy photos as she did, prior to motherhood. Perhaps she wants to leave her followers wanting more. She generally puts up posts about her cosmetics, selfies, as well as pics with friends and family. When putting up pics of her baby, Stormi Webster, Jenner has been shielding her face from the camera. In June 2018, fans noticed that Jenner had removed some photos of her daughter from her Instagram profile, according to E! News. When one fan noted that she cut her little girl out of a pic, Jenner said, “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

An insider spoke with Cosmopolitan, saying that Jenner had taken photos of her daughter off of social media because of trolls and haters. The insider said, “She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place. People have been making nasty comments … Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative. She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

In the past, Jenner has also discussed her social media privacy preferences. E! reported her saying, “My reality is.. I only show people what I want them to see. No one knows what goes on in my day to day but me & who I share my moments with.”

Kylie Jenner turns 21 years old on August 10, 2018, so she is just a couple days away from celebrating her birthday and has been posting childhood pics, as well as fun birthday shots.