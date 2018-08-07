Lil Pooh Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lil Pooh was shot dead in San Francisco in a Bay Bridge shooting in the early hours of August 6. Lil Pooh, aka Darryl Stinnette, was 31 years old.CBS San Francisco reports that Pooh was shot while he drove in an SUV on Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge with two other men at around 2:30 a.m. One man remains hospitalized in the Bay Area after being shot, the other was treated and released at a local hospital. The CBS report says that an “unknown” vehicle pulled up alongside Pooh’s car and opened fire.

The gunshots cause Pooh’s car to collide with another vehicle. A motive for the attack has not been made public. There have been no arrests. California Highway Patrol Officer Kristopher Borer said that, “There no reason to believe that this was completely random.” The eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were shut down for hours following the attack, reopening six hours after the shots were fired.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Witness Heard ‘5 Pops that Sounded Like Fireworks’



The man who was driving the car that Pooh’s car collided with after the shooting told the San Francisco Chronicle, “[The injured passengers] were freaking out. One guy had blood on his face. The guy in the back was wounded. One man was in shock. He wasn’t in his senses.” That man, Raul Lopez, told the Chronicle that he heard “five pops that sounded like fireworks.”

2. Pooh’s Father Said His Son ‘Had No Enemies’ While His Mother Said Pooh Was ‘the Sweetest Man’

Watch over us brother. From now on, we do it all for you & your legacy! 🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/m8QMcaN16p — Dirty Glove Bastard (@DGBastard) August 7, 2018

Speaking to KRLD, Pooh’s father, Darryl Stinnette Sr. said his son “had no enemies, everybody loved him to death. Every time he came in a room, he brightened up.” In a separate interview with ABC San Francisco’s Amanda del Castillo, Pooh’s father said that his son was in San Francisco managing another rapper who was on tour. His mother, Toni Barnes, told KTVU that her son was, “the sweetest man.”

3. A Separate Shooting that Occurred 90 Mins Before Pooh’s Death Is Thought by Police to Be Related

KTVU reports that Pooh had been at a show at the Harlot night club on Minna Street in San Francisco prior to the shooting. A law enforcement source told the station that an altercation at the club may have been what led to the shooting. The KTVU reports that there was another shooting outside of the Harlot at around 1 a.m. that police are investigating for a possible connection. In that shooting, gun shots were fired into the Harlot nightclub. The shots came from a white Mercedes that crashed shortly afterwards. The two men in that car were arrested by the police.

4. Pooh Says His Music Career Began in the 1990s When He Began Recording Songs Into His Boombox

According to Lil Pooh’s Reverb Nation biography, his music career began in the 1990s when he recorded music into his boom box. Pooh says he took a break from music between 2005 and 2008 before setting up his own label, BadGuyNet. The undated bio says that Pooh’s debut album “Late Nights Early Mornings” is “coming soon.” Pooh got his moniker from a nickname that his mother gave him, according to Darryl Stinnette Sr.

5. Pooh’s Life Is Being Celebrated by His Peers & Fans on Twitter

BLESS UP! @cstruggs232 is amazing artist bless up! His flows is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aftNdsZtBs — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 3, 2018

Pooh’s last tweet was a retweet that paid tribute to fellow Dallas rapper, C Struggs, who died on August 3 after a battle with cancer. Struggs was 32 years old and had been given eight weeks to live earlier in the summer of 2018. Meanwhile Pooh’s fans and contemporaries have been paying tribute to the slain rapper on Twitter. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

RIP @ItsLilPooh It was always love when he passed thru! — Joshton Peas (@joshtonpeas) August 7, 2018

RIP @ItsLilPooh man. used to go on Dirty Glove Bastard and get put on to all the new artists & movements going on in the South keeping that blueprint going — point guard. (@kwakuspeaks) August 7, 2018

What the fuck man. Me and @ItsLilPooh did a record years and years ago and been homies ever since. He was just here with Marty on promo tour, I made sure he had some trees and we were supposed to link before he left. We didn't, now he's gone. Streets are fucked up. Love you bro! — 𝖂𝖊𝖘 𝕱𝖎𝖋 (@WesFifPTO) August 7, 2018

This is how far back @ItsLilPooh and me went back… since 2010 … 8 years. Was a big supporter and fan of Pooh as a rapper. Worked on a few songs together and helped each other. Funny enough we both ended up going into management. RIP Pooh. https://t.co/4aWMTrgz0F — Azad (@GSlaps) August 7, 2018

I promise to finish what we started brother. The industry lost one of the few genuinely good ones left today. This one hurts. @ItsLilPooh 💔 pic.twitter.com/pebJidoPzp — Mike Tall (@HaZe_DGB) August 7, 2018

Took a nap and still can’t believe your gone @ItsLilPooh love you bro FUCCCCCK — Young Global (@SpiffyGlobal) August 7, 2018