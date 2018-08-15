Mariah Carey Has Fun Posing With Her Daughter In a Bikini

Mariah Carey and her daughter posed for a picture on a boat on Wednesday, August 15, with Carey captioning the adorable picture, “‘Pose like Mommy!'”

Carey posted the photo to Instagram and also to Twitter.

Carey has two children with Nick Cannon, six-year-old Munroe Cannon and her twin, Morrocan Scott Cannon, though Moroccan Scott was not in the photo. Carey often posts pictures of her two children to Instagram, and fans usually love it. Carey and Cannon are no longer together, but they still make appearances together as a family; in March, the entire family went to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards together.

She also posted another more risqué photo just of herself, though in the same outfit:

Fans had plenty to say about both pictures. One user commented on her Instagram solo shot, “Looking gorgeous as usual xx”

Another user commented on her Instagram photo with daughter Munroe, “She definitely is a mini you! Beautiful young lady!”