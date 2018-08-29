Meghan Markle Slammed for Dress That Hits Above the Knee

Meghan Markle has been a part of the royal family for about three months now, but she still has her fair share of haters. Prince Harry and his wife attended a special gala performance of the hit broadway show Hamilton on Wednesday, August 29. Markle chose to wear a tuxedo-style black dress that hit her well above the knee.

You can see Markle’s dress below; You’ll notice that the photo that Kensington Palace shared didn’t show Markle’s full look. This sparked outrage, with many social media users saying that Markle’s look wasn’t a good representation of the royal family and that the dress was simply too short.

Shortly after Kensington Palace shared the photo from the couple’s night out on Instagram, several people slammed Markle and her outfit via the post’s comments’ section.

“When you are now representing the Royal family should not give the media any more shit negative to report. Did she not know her wearing a dress that short would cause people to reply?? Of course she did she was an actress and loves the attention. She needs to take lessons from Kate,” wrote one Instagram user.

“[That dress] is totally too short for royalty I mean if she didn’t want to accept & respect royal responsibility she shouldn’t have married into the royal family,” added a second.

“She thinks she can just do what she wants. She will never truly fit in with all the baggage like [exes], her family issues, and her lies. People never forget,” a third person commented.

And the comments didn’t stop there. Markle has been slammed left and right since she started dating Prince Harry. Sadly, the positivity of the couple’s recent date night was overshadowed by the nasty comments that flooded Kensington Palace’s Instagram page.

Markle and her husband were on-hand to show her support for Sentebale, a charity that helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.