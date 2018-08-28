Mel B Is Not an Alcoholic or Sex Addict

The Sun recently reported that AGT 2018 judge Mel B was going to be checking into rehab. Mel B opened up to The Sun, revealing that, “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, “Brutally Honest”, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on … Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

She continued, “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it. I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy program in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me … I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. “I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

Now, Mel B is appearing on The Ellen Show and sits down with Lea Michele to clarify her rehab issue. Her biggest point is that she does not have an alcohol abuse problem and she is not an addict. She said that her interview with The Sun was “a little bit skewed”. Mel B explained, “I’m not an alcoholic. No, I’m not a sex addict. You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but we’re on this show—let’s keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain … I do suffer a lot from PTSD,” according to E! News. The Spice Girls singer has reported that she details her PTSD and struggles in her book “Brutally Honest”.

Gary Madatyan, a close friend of Mel B, backed up his friend to People, saying, “Yes, she has some issues she’s working on, but it’s emotional issues stemming from everything she’s been through with her divorce. She has some stress, but she’s getting help and she’s a fighter — she’s Scary Spice.”

Mel B has three kids – Phoenix, Angel, and Madison. Previously, she was married to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte and reportedly went through a very tumultuous ending to the marriage. In fact, in June 2018, Mel B was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex. Mel B said she is battling post-traumatic stress disorder and wants to better herself for her children.