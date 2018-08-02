Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid & Husband Tommy Feight’s Wedding Photos & Video Clips

Mercedes “MJ” Javid and her husband Tommy Feight celebrated their wedding on April 21, 2018 and their journey to the altar, as well as the event itself, is shown on season 7 of Shahs of Sunset. The road to their nuptials has definitely had its potholes. Feight and Javid have battled it out over the topic of kids and Javid’s mother, Vida, has had her criticisms in the past. Fortunately, Feight and Javid’s mother have bettered their relationship.

The wedding was a glamorous affair, captured by Bravo. Have a look at the affair through the best Instagram photos and clips from the big day.

One major issue going on, as Javid was planning her wedding, was her father, Shams, and his ailing health. Sadly, just about one month after Javid’s wedding, Shams passed away. He had become so ill that he could not even walk his daughter down the aisle.

MJ Javid announced her dad’s death with sweet photos and a heart-breaking message on Instagram that read, “It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father’s passing. Although this is something extremely personal for me and it’s taken some time to process, those of you who have followed my journey know how much I love my father. I am comforted knowing he is in a better place now. I am so thankful for my mom, Tommy, my family and friends, who have been incredibly supportive through this greatest loss. #MyEndlessLove.” This season on Shahs of Sunset, Javid and her longtime friend, Reza Farahan, are shown spreading her father’s ashes.

According to Bravo, Javid’s wedding dress was a sexy, mermaid fit custom gown that was designed by Pedram Couture. With the dress, Javid wore a crown, floor-length veil, and silver jewelry to match. When planning the wedding, Javid had the designer picked out in advance, gushing to The Daily Dish that, “We have the designer of the dress, which will be Pedram Couture. I wore Pedram Couture at the reunion last year and at Watch What Happens [Live]. He custom made me that sparkly gunmetal dress that I wore that night.”

Javid had two looks for the big day. She changed into the second outfit prior to the first dance, and it was a jumpsuit, made by the same designer as her wedding dress. As for Feight, he changed into silver and black sneakers for the reception.

The wedding took place at the Jeremy West Hollywood hotel and Javid reportedly incorporated some Persian traditions in the event, according to Us Weekly. Prior to the wedding Javid stated that “every single person invited is someone that is a really important part of my life and Tommy’s as well.”

The ceremony was held in the early evening, on the rooftop patio of the hotel, with the Los Angeles skyline as a backdrop.

Javid’s longtime friend, Reza Farahan, served as the Man of Honor. During the ceremony, Farahan sat with the Javid’s mom, Vida, and Javid’s dog, who served as a ring bearer. Farahan was also one of Javid’s “three male bridesmaids.” Some of the other Shahs of Sunset co-stars and Bravo-lebrities who attended the wedding were Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose, Shahs alum Sammy Younai, and Craig Ramsay with Brandon Liberati from season 3 of Newlyweds: The First Year, as reported by Bravo.

Ramsay, who is also Javid’s trainer, was a part of her wedding and celebrated the occasion with a nice message on Instagram. Ramsay wrote online, “Having gone through the process of my own wedding I’ve since felt such a love, respect & emotional reaction to them now. It meant the world to us to be included in @mercedesjavid wedding party yesterday … I love her so much & feel honored to be witness to her & Tommys promise of commitment to each other. I will be there for them & promise to support & celebrate them as a married couple through good time[s] & difficult hiccups along the way.”

Feight and Javid’s wedding cake was from Craftsy’s Joshua John Russell Cakes and it was mainly white, with gold accents. Bravo reported that the intricate design was created by Russell, who is the host of the Bluprint series Man About Cake. The cake appeared to have four large tiers and three short tiers.

With the couple having gotten married in the springtime, there is significance in the time of year, according to Javid. Prior to the nuptials, she explained to Us Weekly that, “I do want us to have a window by springtime. In the renaissance, spring is when the world begins, the flowers bloom and I love the symbolism behind that.”

Feight and Javid got engaged in 2015 and they went through a lot in their relationship before making things official. In an interview with E! News, Javid revealed that, “We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs … My dad took a turn for his health and honestly, we moved our residence, Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don’t pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another.”

Currently, the couple is going through IVF and trying to have a baby, as reported by Page Six.