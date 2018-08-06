Michael J. Fox Death Hoax Surfaces, But Actor Is Not Dead

Michael J. Fox is not dead despite a fake news report claiming the Family Ties actor died, at age 57, from Parkinson’s-related “complications.” The bogus website was designed to look like Yahoo! News, but its URL is http://www.yahoonews-us.com, rather than the reliable and well-known news.yahoo.com. Despite the strange URL, many people saw the Yahoo! News logo and thought that the report was legitimate.

The phony news report indicated that Fox died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday, August 2. You can read part of said report below:

“On August 2, Michael J. Fox arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was self-admitted with complications attributed to Parkinson’s Disease. According to Chief Coroner Jonathan Lucas M.D., Fox had developed pneumonia, a common problem occurring in Parkinson’s sufferers in the later stages of the disease. Tragically, Fox died at 11:24 this morning. Doctors confirmed Fox passed away peacefully and was surrounded by friends and family,” the fake Yahoo! News site reported.

It seems as though this death hoax gained steam due to the fact that Fox has been silent on social media since the beginning of June. You can see the last photo that he posted on Twitter below.

Today, I #WearOrange to give a voice to the 96 Americans who die and the hundreds more who are injured by gun violence every single day. Why do you #WearOrange

Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #WearOrange Weekend event near you. @Everytown pic.twitter.com/oNobsVAhVW — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) June 1, 2018

Social media users were quick to react to Fox’s “death,” many posting condolences and other sad messages commemorating the actor. These messages caused the death rumors to increase, and many people truly believed that Fox had died. However, he is alive.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991 when he was 29. At the time, Fox noticed what he describes as a “twitch” in his left pinkie while filming Doc Hollywood. He didn’t reveal his diagnosis to the public until 1998.

“‘It was incomprehensible. The doctor said I would be able to function for years and years.’ Over the next few years, however, the disease progressed, and his entire left side suffered from stiffness and tremors. ‘And I mean big tremors,’ says Fox, who can still joke about himself. He says he suffered a shaking of his left arm so violent, ‘I could mix a margarita in five seconds,'” People Magazine reported in 1999.

“It’s made me stronger. A million times wiser. And more compassionate, I’ve realized I’m vulnerable, that no matter how many awards I’m given or how big my bank account is, I can be messed with like that. The end of the story is you die. We all die. So, accepting that, the issue becomes one of quality of life,” Fox also told the outlet.

Michael J. Fox has not responded to the death hoax.