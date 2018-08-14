Mochi the Diabolo Juggler Artist Appears on AGT 2018

Mochi, whose real name is Yusaku Mochizuki, is an artist, who practices diabolo. He appears on AGT 2018 as a multimedia juggler act, who says that he practices his craft 6 hours per day. Mochi said that his family doesn’t support his passion for juggling, but he follows his dreams regardless of this. Mochi’s juggling act is met with digital stimulation and music, incorporating dancing, video art, LED diabolos, and digital poi sticks, according to AGT Wikia. It’s quite impressive. The judges all enjoy his act, but really love Mochi’s genuine and innocent personality.

The world champion juggler started practicing in his hometown in Japan when he was just 13 years old. Today, he performs at events, festivals and theaters all over the globe, participating in events at places such as the Festival du Cannes, the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre, and Cirque du Demain.

Mochi heads into part 1 of the quarter finals on America’s Got Talent, as one of twelve acts. The other acts include singer Amanda Mena, the Angel City Chorale choir, singer Courtney Hadwin, escape artist Lord Nil, rapper Flau’jae, novelty act Human Fountains, dance group Junior New System, the PAC Dance Team, magician Shin Lim, comedian Vicki Barbolak and the sibling band We Three. To vote for Mochi in the quarter finals this season, via phone, his number is 1-866-602-4801.

Mochi’s professional bio on his website describes his achievements, writing that, “Within the world of juggling, Yusaku Mochizuki specializes in the diabolo, noted for his characteristically precise control and sense of extreme speed in his performances. Moreover, he has taken juggling beyond the circus and the street, experimenting with performances using video and performing on television and on many of the greatest stages and performing arts centers in the world … In 2015 Yusaku Mochizuki achieved his dream, winning gold at the International Jugglers’ Association world championship and thereby officially becoming the world’s top diabolo artist. He is a former member of the world-renowned performance group enra, fusing visual art, dance, and juggling.” Mochi also has his own blog.