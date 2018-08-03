National Watermelon Day: Best Memes and Twitter Reactions

Happy National Watermelon Day! This refreshing treat is one of America’s favorite healthy snacks, especially during the summer. Classified as both a fruit and a vegetable, watermelons are 92 percent water.

And as American love to do, the day has prompted fun memes and reactions on social media! #NationalWatermelonDay quickly became a trend on Twitter and Instagram.

Dirty Dancing References Are Among the Most Popular Memes

Apparently it's #NationalWatermelonDay. Why? So we can tweet gifs of Baby all day? #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/qLORDdHGA0 — Imogen Lloyd Webber (@illoydwebber) August 3, 2017

Animals Love Watermelon Just as Much as their Humans

Tens of Thousands of People Have Added to the #NationalWatermelonDay Fun

its #NationalWatermelonDay on my birthday and wow nothing has ever been more fitting😂🎂🍉 pic.twitter.com/rmigelDnUU — NigerianGoddess🇳🇬 (@pobinku) August 3, 2018

A brief history of how Lotta Melon HYPERFREEZE came to be. #NationalWatermelonDay pic.twitter.com/a3ly7cW12a — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) August 3, 2018

We wish you to have a tasty #NationalWatermelonDay 🍉🍉🍉😊 pic.twitter.com/eahEyaO0Y8 — Rehegoo Music Group (@RehegooMusic) August 3, 2018

Fun Facts About Watermelons

• Americans eat more than 16 pounds of watermelon each year!

• Watermelons are grown all over the country, but 4 states produce 69 percent of our nation’s watermelons: Texas, Florida, Georgia and California

• More than 40 million pounds of watermelons were produced in the United States in 2016, according to the USDA Economic Research Service

• According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest watermelon on record weighed 350 pounds and was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee

• Watermelon.org states that the first recorded harvest of watermelon happened in Egypt nearly 5,000 years ago

• Watermelon contains high levels of necessary vitamins antioxidants and amino acids