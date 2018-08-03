National Watermelon Day: Best Memes and Twitter Reactions

Happy National Watermelon Day! This refreshing treat is one of America’s favorite healthy snacks, especially during the summer. Classified as both a fruit and a vegetable, watermelons are 92 percent water.

And as American love to do, the day has prompted fun memes and reactions on social media! #NationalWatermelonDay quickly became a trend on Twitter and Instagram.

Dirty Dancing References Are Among the Most Popular Memes

Animals Love Watermelon Just as Much as their Humans

Tens of Thousands of People Have Added to the #NationalWatermelonDay Fun

Fun Facts About Watermelons

• Americans eat more than 16 pounds of watermelon each year!

• Watermelons are grown all over the country, but 4 states produce 69 percent of our nation’s watermelons: Texas, Florida, Georgia and California

• More than 40 million pounds of watermelons were produced in the United States in 2016, according to the USDA Economic Research Service

• According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest watermelon on record weighed 350 pounds and was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee

Watermelon.org states that the first recorded harvest of watermelon happened in Egypt nearly 5,000 years ago

• Watermelon contains high levels of necessary vitamins antioxidants and amino acids

