National Watermelon Day: Best Memes and Twitter Reactions

Happy National Watermelon Day! This refreshing treat is one of America’s favorite healthy snacks, especially during the summer. Classified as both a fruit and a vegetable, watermelons are 92 percent water.
And as American love to do, the day has prompted fun memes and reactions on social media! #NationalWatermelonDay quickly became a trend on Twitter and Instagram.
🍉 It's National Watermelon Day!! 🍉 Did you know Watermelons are 92% water?! – Also a healthy and tasty snack to keep you and your dog hydrated this summer! *TOP TIP* – Freeze pieces to make it even more refreshing!
Fun Facts About Watermelons
• Americans eat more than 16 pounds of watermelon each year!
• Watermelons are grown all over the country, but 4 states produce 69 percent of our nation’s watermelons: Texas, Florida, Georgia and California
• More than 40 million pounds of watermelons were produced in the United States in 2016, according to the USDA Economic Research Service
• According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest watermelon on record weighed 350 pounds and was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee
• Watermelon.org states that the first recorded harvest of watermelon happened in Egypt nearly 5,000 years ago
• Watermelon contains high levels of necessary vitamins antioxidants and amino acids