Nema Vand – The New ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cast Member

While a couple cast members on Shahs of Sunset have been demoted for season 7, a new person has been added into the mix as part of the main cast. Meet Nema Vand. And, with him, comes his sister, Dr. Mona Vand, who carries on a flirtation with longtime cast member Mike Shouhed this season.

When Nema and Mona head up to Big Bear, to hang out with Mike and the other Shahs, Nema is immediately struck by cast-mate Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. He asks another cast-mate, Reza Farahan, if GG is married and is pleased to find out that, at the time of meeting, she’s going through a divorce. Reza calls Nema “the Persian James Dean”.

Last year, GG spontaneously married her ex-husband, Shalom Yeroushalmi, and the marriage lasted approximately two months. GG is still going through her divorce and told Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t looking for love, so it doesn’t sound like she’s dating Nema.

According to Nema, he and his sister have had their ups and downs, even spending time apart. With his being on the show, he told Bravo that, “Nema is a branding executive and self-professed “white-washed Persian” who has finally reconnected with his sister Mona in Los Angeles after years of being apart. Joining this audacious crew is never easy, but Nema manages to hold his own and quickly finds himself in a complicated love triangle. Looking to get to the root of his ongoing relationship struggles as an adult, the group bands together to help Nema gain the confidence to confront his unconventional family about his broken upbringing.” In addition to having his sister, Mona, Nema also has a sister named Sarahbeth, according to Romper.

Nema’s becoming a part of the main season 7 cast of Shahs of Sunset is said to be because of the demotion of cast member Shervin Roohparvar, which was a surprise to some viewers. Both Asa Soltan Rahmati and Shervin Roohparvar were demoted to “friends” on the show, after being main cast members in the past. Asa’s demotion was expected, since she was on the outs with several cast members and didn’t showcase much of her personal life on the show.

According to The Good Tea Time, Shervin was very surprised by his demotion. Tamra Tattles reported that, “He was not expecting his fulltime position to be revoked and was allegedly pissed when he heard the news but after his bad edit last year with his Australian girlfriend and declining to show his love life or work life on the show it seems like the producers ultimately had nothing to show for him except partying scenes which caused him to be exiled to a friend role also after they were done filming and was barely even seen in the trailer. Sherv has never been the biggest personality on the show so I think a background position suits him more because I still want him there in some capacity but it doesn’t mean that he has to hold a space on the show.” Nema is seen filming with Shervin this season.

Another Shahs cast-mate who has changed roles on the show is Destiney Rose. She came aboard as a “friend” last season and now she has been upgraded to a full time member of the cast.