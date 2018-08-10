Nicki Minaj Boyfriend: Is the Rapper Dating Anyone?

Nicki Minaj is currently riding the wave of her new album Queen. The rapper’s fourth release has been dominating the news cycle due to the stellar list of guest features and the candid verses about the men in her life.

The song “Barbie Dreams” in particular, sees Minaj take shots at ex Meek Mill and artists that she’s been rumored to have dated, like Drake and Future. As a result, many have renewed their interest in Minaj’s love life, and whether she’s currently dating anyone.

Is Nicki Minaj dating anyone?

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

The answer appears to be no. Nicki Minaj is not in an official relationship. She, has, however, continued to fuel rumors that she may be interested in fellow rapper Eminem. On “Majesty,” Minaj again hits at her romance with Em, who’s featured on the track.

“Better not use me as your topic, anybody who brings me up, duck it/ Let me keep it one hundred, two things shouldn’t be your themes of discussion,” she raps. “The queen and her husband, last thing you’re gonna wanna be is our subjects.” Listen to the track below.

Minaj first teased the notion of dating Eminem a few months ago when she appeared on the YG single “Big Bank” and rapped: “Uh oh / Back again / Back to back Maybach, stack the M’s / Told ’em I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

One of her Instagram followers then asked whether she involved with Em, to which she replied “Yes” in the comment section. Eminem added, “Girl, you know it’s true,” to which Minaj said: “Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low ’til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

The relationship was largely dismissed as a joke, however, and Em went out of his way to imply that they weren’t together when he performed at Boston Calling on May 27. “Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?” he asked the crowd. “Well, godd**mit, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.”

Curiously, Eminem is also one of the rappers that Minaj takes shots at on the track “Barbie Dreams.” In addition to dissing DJ Khaled, Young Thug, 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine, the New York native pokes fun at Eminem’s humble beginnings, rapping: “Em copped a barbie dream house and you can play the part / I ain’t tryin’ to bust it open in a trailer park.” Check out the track below.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Minaj spoke about the happiness that she’s experienced being single. “It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever been single,” she said. “I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life and somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason. As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.”