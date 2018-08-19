Nicki Minaj Disses Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner on Twitter

Nicki Minaj is not pleased with fellow rapper Travis Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. After it was announced that Scott’s album Astroworld topped the charts, eclipsing Minaj’s Queen, the rapper got on Twitter to accuse Scott and Jenner of using their relationship and their daughter Stormi to fuel album sales.

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” she wrote in her initial Tweet. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

The “Chun Li” rapper didn’t stop there, as she accused Scott of artificially inflating his chart position by bundling the album with tickets for his upcoming North American tour. Astroworld was released two weeks ago, and Minaj feels that he only managed to stay atop the charts because of the ticket-related boost.

She also tweeted out: “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.” Check out the original tweet below.

Minaj went on to accuse the Billboard charts of “changing the rules” because of the album bundling that she’s accused Scott of promoting. “I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did,” she wrote. “Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!”

Reports state that Astroworld sold approximately 223K units in the United States, while Queen only racked up an estimated 190K. These numbers physical units and streaming sales.

Scott and Jenner aren’t the only celebrities that Minaj has had beef with DJ Akademiks over the last few days. When Akademiks tweeted out the sales results for Astroworld and Queen, Minaj claimed that the numbers were incorrect. Akademiks responded by writing:

“In response to Nicki Minaj… babe we don’t do fake news. However, your label and Travis Scott label are actively tryna contest and dispute what the normal reporting numbers are based on bundles and additives y’all did during the week to bolster sales. Still good numbers for you both.”

Minaj went on a Twitter tirade, making vague allusions to people who were purposely trying to ruin the rollout for her album. Akademiks, suspecting he was the target, responded on Instagram.

“Could we get some names and receipts on these claims Nicki… not sure if these tweets were indirect after I announced sales,” he wrote. “But low key I don’t care bout none of y’all lol… and nobody could pay me to make anybody look like anything’. And to be clear.. maybe others get paid to make cardi b look better than u.” Check out the full response above.