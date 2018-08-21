Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott a ‘Stupid F*ck’ During Radio Show

Nicki Minaj isn’t done with fellow rapper Travis Scott. Days after she got on Twitter to criticize Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for using their relationship to sell albums, Minaj attacked Scott on her Beats 1 series Queen Radio. She called the rapper a “H*e N**ga of the Week” and mocked him for using Autotune on his vocals.

“What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling f*cking sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f*cking didn’t,” Minaj said. “You stupid f*ck. You got your f*cking homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f*ck off.” Listen to a part of the episode below.

Minaj continued on her rant, saying: “When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his f*cking music and says he’s sold more than Kanye West and Nas—no you f*cking didn’t, keep it the f*ck real. I know I’m that b*tch, I know I’m Number 1. Having said that, none of this is some serious anger sh*t. No—we are in a time right now where black music is prospering. And I am one of the people who, I’m so excited to see where rap has come from and where we are. But right is right and wrong is wrong.”

Minaj’s frustration stems from the fact that Scott’s album Astroworld took the number one spot on the Billboard charts, despite it being out for two weeks prior, and Minaj’s album Queen was number two despite debuting. Minaj accursed Scott of inflating his album sales by bundling the album with tickets to his upcoming North American tour. “Travis sold over 50k of these,” she wrote on Twitter. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.”

Later on in the episode, Minaj alluded to her her past fights with Billboard and RIAA certification to change requirements for streaming, and said that she had not been recognized for helping out the artists who came after her. “Some of y’all favorite artists need them streaming points,” she said. “Shout out to Chance the Rapper. Let it be known Onika was one of those people fighting. You know how many bullets I took for you motherf*ckers to get streaming to count on Billboard?”

“Do you know record companies are in business with these streaming services?” she continued. “An artist signs a 360 [contract] and all their music pretty much goes to their label. … Most artist have no f*cking clue, most artists do not read their contracts, most artists do not have a clue what is happening.”

