How to Stream & Listen to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Album

Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album Queen is out today. Just last week, it was announced that Minaj would be delaying her album’s release to August 17, due to sample clearances. Its release date has been moved a third time, to noon EST today. The new release was announced on her new Beats 1 show Queen Radio, which premiered Thursday night.

“I was gonna play the album right now but someone f**ked up,” she said during the show. “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

How to stream & listen to Nicki Minaj’s new album

Queen will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 a.m. PST on Thursday or noon EST. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and what times they will be made available below.

Queen Radio Episode 2

If you have an Apple Music account, you will also be able to stream the album today on Minaj’s Queen Radio show. According to Billboard, she will premiere episode two at 8 a.m. EST or 11 a.m. EST, where she will eventually play Queen in full, walk through each track, and share stories behind the album’s creation. You can stream Queen Radio here, and if you don’t have an Apple Music account, you can get one by following the instructions below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Minaj’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you go on iTunes, the pre-order link for the Queen says it will be made available on August 12. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when its out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Queen album will also be available to stream, presumably on August 12 as well. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Minaj’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

When asked about the album, Minaj told Elle Magazine that its her best work to date. “I really think it’s gonna be the best album of the year,” she said. “I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again. And then I locked [myself] in the studio”—see?—“and I didn’t want to leave. Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years.”

Minaj also unveiled the album’s official tracklist on Instagram, which includes appearances from Eminem, Swae Lee, The Weeknd, Foxy Brown, and previously confirmed guests like Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne. Check out the complete tracklist above.