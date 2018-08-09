How to Stream & Listen to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’

As we inch closer to the release of Nicki Minaj’s Queen, the rapper continues to reveal more and more about the album. We already have the artwork, and a trio of lead singles, but Minaj has been notably tight-lipped about the tracklist and the creative direction she’s headed with her new music.

Fortunately, it looks like Minaj will answer these questions and more on the first episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio. The rapper announced the launch of the show yesterday on Instagram. “#QueenRadio begins tomorrow @applemusic!,” she wrote in the caption. “The new dynasty begins on @beats1official tomorrow at 7pm PT/10pm ET. AND I might have something special for you too.”

How to Stream & Listen to ‘Queen Radio’ Episode 1

There are two different ways to access Queen Radio, and both require a subscription to Apple Music. Below we have listed the only way that you can listen to the episode without having to pay.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Queen Radio on Apple Music at 7 p.m. PST or 10 p.m. EST. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Beats 1 catalogue until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Minaj will be holding a Q&A with her fans during the episode. She instructed listeners to use the hashtag #QueenRadio on Twitter before air time and ask her questions regarding her career and the upcoming album. “I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show,” she wrote. “Prizes for the best comments & questions include signed albums, signed merch, tour tkts, AND plane tickets to discuss #QUEEN w|ME & other members of the magical KINGDOM.”

The rapper teased “something special” for her listeners, which may include previews of songs on the album. She may also take the approach popularized by rappers like Drake and Travis Scott, who release bonus tracks or tracks that didn’t make the album on their respective Beats 1 shows.

Minaj has stated that the album is her “finest body of work yet” and that she’s been working hard to perfect it over the past year. “I feel like true icons shift music, uplift music, switch music, have the balls to take a chance,” she told Billboard. “I’m such a perfectionist that when something is too easy to me, I actually feel guilty. It would’ve been so easy to listen to all the trap music out there right now and say, ‘Let me just copy this,’ but I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself.”

“I went through a moment where I got to know myself again,” she continued. “And then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as a rapper again.”

Queen is set for release on August 17.