Nina Dobrev Rocks Hot Pink Bikini in Final Weeks of Summer

Nina Dobrev is sad to see the summer ending, but she’s spending one of her last August weekends living it up with her girlfriends. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture with her gal pals, Nicole Cogan and Mary Miller. The three were hanging out in a swimming pool.

“How is it already the end of August?! The summer flew by… Happy Sunday Funday everyone. Grab your girls, your suits, and your sunglasses and enjoy the last few weeks of sunshine before reality sets in,” Dobrev captioned the fun picture, adding an emoji of the sun.

You can check out the post below.

Dobrev also uploaded several photos and videos to her Instagram story this weekend, letting her fans in on her end of summer plans. On Saturday, she did an outdoor boxing session with personal trainer, Brian Kahn.

On Saturday, Dobrev was at a pool party with a bunch of friends, sporting a huge sun hat that read, “29 and Feeling Fine.” At some point during her afternoon in the sun, Dobrev hurt her foot and was bleeding. It’s unclear exactly what happened to Dobrev, but once she got all bandaged up, she was good as new.

On Sunday, Dobrev posted some videos from her afternoon at a dance studio.

“On Sundays, we dance,” she captioned one of the posts. Her injured foot didn’t seem to be giving her too much grief as she moved around the studio.

The actress recently wrapped work on a few projects, including Lucky Day, Run This Town , All Star Weekend, and Departures.