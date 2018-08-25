Nina Dobrev Shows off Her Gymnastic Skills in Tight Workout Pants

Nina Dobrev has been enjoying her summer, but when she’s not hanging out by the pool with her friends, she’s working out. The actress took a minute to post a Boomerang video on Instagram, showing off her gymnastics skills while wearing a pair of tight maroon workout pants.

Dobrev was standing on her hands with her legs in a full split in the video. She looked into the camera as she flexed her leg, proving not only that she’s super flexible — but that she likes to have fun, too!

🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 24, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

Dobrev loves working out. Last year, she sat down with Shape Magazine to chat about her routine and what she was doing to change things up. While she is a fan of cardio (and dance), she admitted that strength training changed “everything” for her.

“I actually did not do a lot of [strength training] in the past—I only did yoga and ran in terms of training. Strength training with weights and such a regimented schedule has been new to my life, and now that I understand the way it all works, the science behind it, it’s changed everything for me. I eat so much more than I used to, and I feel so much leaner and stronger than I ever imagined I’d be,” she told the outlet.

And, she’s right. Dobrev is super toned. Just last week, Dobrev posted a series of photos and videos from a pool party, showing off her bikini body.

“How is it already the end of August?! The summer flew by… Happy Sunday Funday everyone. Grab your girls, your suits, and your sunglasses and enjoy the last few weeks of sunshine before reality sets in,” Dobrev captioned the fun picture. You can check it out here.

The Vampire Diaries actress recently wrapped a few projects, including Lucky Day, Run This Town , All Star Weekend, and Departures, according to her IMDb page.