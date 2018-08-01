Hey guys, so sorry about that. We got hacked by some Russian bot. Thanks a lot, @realDonaldTrump! — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 1, 2018

Perez Hilton’s official Twitter page was hacked on the morning of August 1. You can read what those mischievous hackers got up to here:

The hackathon began pleasantly enough with hackers asking Hilton’s 6.1 million followers how they were doing? It took a turn for the worst when they tweeted that President Donald Trump had died and that controversial software magnate John McAfee “was expected to eat his dick by 2020 when Bitcoin fails to hit 500,000.”

There is no word on who was responsible for the hacking.

The hackers took shots at Demi Lovato, a week after her drug overdose. One message read, “One thing Demi Lovato taught us was there is never enough heroin in the world.” Another, that mentioned Lovato’s official handle, asked, “Got any more of that fire heroin?”

The hackers went on to target activist and journalist Shaun King saying, “99/11 cops are good @ShaunKing is a white man.” While Elon Musk and Shia LaBoeuf also came under fire.